Rugby Star Ilona Maher Shares Silly Take on Her Pre-SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Fitness Routine
Pro rugby player Ilona Maher is adding SI Swimsuit cover star to her already stacked résumé. The Olympic athlete, who brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby at the Paris games this summer, makes her brand debut on the front of the September digital issue. The 28-year-old traveled to Bellport, New York and posed on the gorgeous Fire Island Beach in a series of fun, bold, quintessential Long Island-inspired looks for photographer Ben Watts.
The Vermont native, who has recently become a social media sensation for her empowering, insightful content and comedic side, is a fierce advocate for body positivity and equity for female athletes. Maher uses her platform to inspire women and she isn’t afraid to call out brands, leagues or sports organizations when they fall short. Her confidence and athletic prowess is palpable, and she’s constantly making followers laugh and smile with her sense of humor.
In a new Instagram post, Maher shared a quick behind the scenes video filmed just before stepping in front of the camera on set with SI Swimsuit.
She held onto a boat’s upper railing and completed four pull-ups without any hesitation. “Easyyyy,” Maher said after dismounting. “I feel good. I feel primed.”
“If you heard me count only 4 reps, you’re mistaken. It was actually 400,” Maher jokingly captioned the clip that she shared with her 3.8 million followers.
“Seeing you win makes my heart sing. 🙌get em girl!!” Kendall Toole exclaimed.
“These photos look INSANE !!! MAJOR Queen Energy,” one fan gushed.
“And you owned that photo shoot!! 🔥🔥🔥,” another agreed.
“Someone cast her as Wonder Woman,” one user declared.
View Maher’s full gallery here, and read her cover story here.