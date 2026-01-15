5 Fierce SI Swimsuit Legends Who Posed for the Magazine’s 2016 Issue
The internet is being flooded with 2016 flashbacks at the moment, and SI Swimsuit models like Hunter McGrady, Brianna LaPaglia and Emily DiDonato have all hopped on board to give their Instagram followers a blast from the past.
Today, we’re putting our stamp of approval on the surging social media trend by taking you back to SI Swimsuit 2016, where this slew of brand staples graced its pages before they were crowned SI Swimsuit Legends for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue eight years later.
Nina Agdal
In the midst of her consecutive six-year stint with the brand, Adgal stopped in Zanzibar for one of her two SI Swimsuit 2016 appearances. In addition to this seaside shoot, the Danish model headed to the Dominican Republic for a virtual-reality themed feature with Irina Shayk and Hannah Jeter.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen also traveled to Zanzibar during her own dominant run with the brand. The 2014 and 2024 cover model was featured in the fold every year from 2010 to 2017, before photographing with our team again as in SI Swimsuit Legend for the celebratory pair of issues. In this shot, she donned a sequined Agua Bendita Swimwear number, which was paired with a skinny drop necklace.
Lily Aldridge
After her rookie SI Swimsuit cover shoot in the Cook Islands and her stunning sophomore feature in Washington, Aldridge capped her consecutive three-year run in the fold in Turks & Caicos in 2016 before returning in 2024. On set, the model powerfully posed by the shore in a plethora of multicolored swimwear looks, like this set from Victoria’s Secret.
Kate Love
Love photographed every year with the magazine for a decade, beginning with her 2013 SI Swimsuit debut in Easter Island, Chile and ending with her SI Swimsuit 2022 feature in Belize. Along the way, she adventured around Malta for her 2016 appearance, where she donned this two-toned Bec & Bridge number and dainty body chain.
Hailey Clauson
2016 was a major year for Clauson. The longtime model coupled her second year with the brand with a coveted cover spot in Turks & Caicos, and shared the honors alongside Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey. She shot with the magazine every year following and paused her run after her 2019 shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia. Then she returned for SI Swimsuit 2022, 2023 and finally as an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024.