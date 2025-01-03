Gabby Thomas and Her Sculpted Abs are ‘Sprinting’ Into the New Year
Gabby Thomas is certainly not slowing down in 2025—both literally and figuratively. The two-time Olympian displayed her chiseled abs and radiant glow in her latest Instagram post as she kicked off the new year with a morning run. The professional sprinter looked glowy as ever in a black New Balance sports bra and charcoal gray leggings as she hit the track on Jan. 1 with the Texas winter warmth in the air and miles of clear blue skies behind her.
“Sprinting into the new year with 300s this morning 😅🙃 #2025#happynewyear#iguess,” she cleverly captioned the pic.
The 28-year-old athlete first made waves in middle school track and field before turning pro in 2018. By the time of her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, she had already become the fourth-fastest woman in history in the 200m event, clocking a blistering time of 21.60 seconds. Her Olympic medal haul that year included a bronze in the 200m and a silver in the 4x100 relay. Then this summer at the Paris Games she had a legacy-solidifying run (pun intended), winning three gold medals including one for her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The Atlanta native is also a force to be reckoned with off the field: she is a Harvard graduate with a degree in neurobiology and also holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Texas. She is deeply passionate about addressing disparities in health care and ensuring access for underserved communities. She also dedicates time to organizations like the Volunteer Public Healthcare Clinic in Austin, which provides vital medical care to uninsured adults and children.
Today, Thomas is also making waves in the fashion and modeling scene. She is set to make her SI Swimsuit debut alongside nine fellow trailblazing young female athletes in the 2025 magazine, wrapping up her photo shoot with Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. in November.
“What I love about track and field is that style and personality are kind of embedded in our culture. People can express themselves—they can wear their hair how they want, their makeup, their jewelry. I think mine is a really classic style, and my partner Omega really complements that,” Thomas told Vogue. “At the final I chose to wear my Constellation watch, which I love, and it’s also gold. I thought, I’m going to manifest this gold medal right now and put on this gold watch. It’s definitely my vibe. You look good, you feel good, you run good!”