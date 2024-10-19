Gabrielle Union Shares Invaluable Advice for Women in Their 30s
Actress Gabrielle Union just shared some wisdom with her 5.3 million TikTok followers that we think bears repeating. The Bring It On star addressed women in their 30s in particular, and urged her community to enjoy their current season of life, and whatever that includes, rather than feeling like they’re running out of time to achieve particular milestones.
“Time isn’t running out, it’s not,” Union assured. “It feels like it is. If you look at social media, oh my God, you’re running out of time. It’s not. It’s not. Other people will make you feel like you’re running out of time because they want everyone to do what they’re doing so they feel better about their choices. There’s no race, like there's no checkered flag at the end of life where they’re like, ‘She did it all!’”
The actress then encouraged women to embrace their 30s with joy.
“Travel. Tell people how you really feel,” the 51-year-old star continued. “Don’t lie to your therapist, and be O.K. to not be O.K., and be O.K. with missing out because staying in is more fun.”
Plenty of Union’s fans and followers felt seen and expressed as much in the comments section of her post, which received upwards of 2.5 million views.
“I’m 34. Sold my house and moved to Scotland because I felt like it 😂❤️,” one person revealed.
“I'm 32, survived cancer and grateful for every single year I get 🙏🏽 Time isn't running out at all,” someone else shared. “Wise words! Enjoy life!”
“36 and single. Just quit my job and moved to NYC on a whim because I always wanted to and was sick of forcing myself to live a certain way,” another user wrote. “Thank you. 🥰.”
“37. Divorced. No kids. Just started my own business. Learned emotional regulation. The world is my oyster. ❤️,” one user declared.
“I definitely needed to hear this!!!❤️,” another person cheered.
“35 going on 36 and learning that life isn’t a race but a journey to be enjoyed has been life changing,” an additional follower added. “Thank you for the reminder Gabrielle 💛.”
The We’re Going to Need More Wine author is the perfect example of living life on her own terms (and timeline). She and her husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade, met in 2007 when Union was in her mid 30s. The two tied the knot in 2014, when she was in her 40s, and welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, via surrogate in 2018.