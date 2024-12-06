Georgina Burke Is Stunning in Bare-Faced Pool Selfie
If there’s one thing Georgina Burke is going to do, it’s serve face. The Australian model is on a holiday getaway, staying at the most beautiful location complete with a crystal clear blue pool, pristine white stone walls and palm trees.
In her latest Instagram post, the most perfect selfie, she showed off her flawless skin and beautiful, bold smolder as she waded in the water. Burke donned a stringy black bikini and her long blonde-brown locks were perfectly slicked back by the water as tons of droplets dazzled all over her face, neck, shoulders, chest and arms. She snapped the pic with one hand, while the other held her face propped up. Burke opted for a bare face, and her cheeks were naturally rose and her brows were gorgeously feathered as she allowed her natural freckles to shine through.
View the post here.
“Ready for three weeks of this ♥️🇦🇺,” she captioned the image shared on Dec. 4.
“What. A. Beauty. 🌹,” Adam J. Platzner commented.
Today, Burke uses her platform to encourage size diversity and inclusivity in the industry, whether that means on runways, in retail store options or in magazines. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in 2022 with Ben Watts in Barbados, and returned to the fold, reuniting with the photographer in Puerto Rico the following year, is also the founder of swimwear and faux tanning brand, Burke NYC. She had the exciting opportunity to wear a suit from her own collection while on set of her rookie feature.
“Finding out I was gonna be in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit was] a huge milestone in my career. I was stuck in Montana and they gave me 24 hours to get out to Barbados. So it was kind of cool that I didn’t get to freak out. I didn’t do any crazy diets or anything silly that you think you’d want to do for this shoot,” she shared. “I walked on set and [editor in chief] MJ [Day] was so incredible because she said, ‘If there’s any swim you don’t feel like comfortable in, you don’t wear it.’ That doesn’t happen on a shoot. She’s so about the woman feeling empowered and beautiful and confident. I didn’t get to see that [much size diversity] as a kid growing up, in magazines. It’s not even that long ago—in 2016 Ashley Graham was put on the front cover [of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit]. And again, that was a huge deal. To see a woman of her size and caliber being put on a magazine cover and let alone being in a very itsy bitsy bikini. But it’s those moments that we are making huge strides and gaining traction. I want to applaud Sports Illustrated for doing so and again putting me in the issue.”