Shop the Gorgeous Light Green Bikini Lauren Chan Sported on the Cover of SI Swimsuit 2025
In case you missed it (which...how?!), Lauren Chan was one of our four cover models for the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue, and it would be an understatement to say she looked picture-perfect.
In the history-making shot, the model, editor and size inclusion advocate sported a stunning bikini by Cult Gaia that hugged every one of her curves perfectly—and that very swimsuit just so happens to be on sale right now!
ANOKI BIKINI TOP, $168 (on sale for $126), ANOKI BIKINI BOTTOM, $168 (on sale for $126)
The gorgeous light green two-piece set is truly unique, featuring what the Cult Gaia website describes as a “double halter silhouette with ties behind the neck and at the back,” as well as knot details on the strings, stitching details on the cups and a gold closure on the front.
The matching bottoms are also excellent, cut in a teeny-tiny triangle shape, offering medium coverage with the strings sitting high on the hip. For her photo shoot, Chan further accessorized the swimsuit with clear bangle bracelets from Alexis Bittar—though this flattering swimsuit would work equally well with any gold or silver accessories.
Her beautiful Bermuda shoot marked Chan’s third consecutive time posing for the brand, with her previous shoots including one in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and one in Mexico in 2024. The model opened up to SI Swimsuit about how it felt to return to the fold, and where she finds her confidence.
“I’m so excited to be back for 2025. I came out in the issue in 2023, and this year I’m engaged. And what’s really exciting about that is I’ve gone from a baby gay to somebody who feels really in herself, and I get to tell you what I’ve learned,” Chan told SI Swimsuit. “My confidence comes not from what I look like, but who I am and what I have to say. And who I share that with, and the community that’s able to build. And I hope that that’s how anybody who resonates with my time here is able to go into their life and feel too.”
And Chan proved just that in our 2025 issue, as she also penned an exceptional essay featured inside of the magazine titled For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit, where she detailed the story of how one online troll led to her realizing who SI Swimsuit is actually for, and what being an SI Swimsuit model is all about, declaring, “SI Swimsuit is foranyone who shares our vision to represent women progressively and shatter societal perceptions that reduce a woman’s worth to her appearance.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.