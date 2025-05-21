Salma Hayek Pinault Sizzled on the Shores of Mexico in Multiple String Bikinis From This Brand
Salma Hayek Pinault’s SI Swimsuit debut came as a jaw-dropping surprise and iconic pop culture milestone. The legendary actress brought the heat in more ways than one. As one of four cover stars for the magazine’s 2025 issue, alongside Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles, the 58-year-old stunned in every single frame of her beachside feature in Mexico.
But two standout looks from Sommer Swim’s Coco LaRouge collection prove that great swimwear is just as ageless as confidence.
In one bold shot, the Frida and Without Blood star wore the Ella Leopard Luxe bralette top ($99) paired with Zita Leopard Luxe cheeky bottoms ($89), both in a glossy animal print finish. Made from premium Italian Xtra Life Lycra, the bikini features delicate gold hardware, a lustrous shine and minimal coverage that perfectly complements Hayek Pinault’s fierce yet elegant aura.
“I used to look at this magazine, and all the models that were in it, they were so perfect and so beautiful,” she told the brand. “This was the top of the top of the top. It was a landmark for models. It was an iconic space for ultimate beauty, even if it was a magazine that was not about that normally. But each issue was the trailblazer of what is beauty today.”
Another unforgettable moment from the shoot showcased the actress in Sommer Swim’s Harper balconette bikini top ($109) in and Paloma tie-side Brazilian bottoms ($89), in Ribera, a romantic, dusty rose set with sculpted underwire cups and luxe gold trim.
Photographed by Ruven Afanador along the coast of her native Mexico, Hayek Pinault brought an air of timeless sensuality to every frame. Still, she was refreshingly candid about the nerves that came with stepping in front of the camera for SI Swimsuit—and whether she was the right fit for the moment.
“It’s so bizarre!” she said. “I’m nearly 60! At this stage, it wouldn’t have crossed my mind. The first thing you get is—what is that word?—imposter syndrome. You have the imposter syndrome immediately.”
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Cuixmala—a lush, eco-conscious resort tucked along Mexico’s Pacific coast, the shoot was nothing short of cinematic.
Drawing from the colors, textures and bold spirit of the location itself, the fashion team crafted a glamorous, earthy wardrobe that matched the magic of the location.
Despite her global celebrity status, the actress emphasized the deeper meaning behind the shoot. “I was free and I was wild. It was kind of spiritual,” she shared. “I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom. From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am. And, for all the bad crazy things that are happening, I’m grateful for this change in the world—where it’s celebrated to arrive at a certain age and still feel beautiful.”
Hayek Pinault’s feature not only celebrates her curves and confidence but also challenges conventional beauty standards and redefines what it means to be a magazine cover star. In luxurious prints and barely-there silhouettes, she embodied both power and playfulness, reminding the world that age is nothing but a number.