Hailey Clauson Is Unrecognizable With New Look in Retro-Inspired Photo Shoot
Hailey Clauson’s alter-ego has a sassy pixie cut, and she’s coming out to play. The SI Swimsuit stalwart just dropped a fabulous new set of modeling pics, and we’re in awe of her beauty—and knack for pulling off the short hairdo.
The details
Captured by fiancé and photographer Julien Herrera, the 30-year-old stunned in a series of moody black and white pics. In the cover snap of her Instagram post, a close-up shot, she showed off her supermodel smolder and piercing gaze, wearing a daring off-shoulder black bodysuit with a backless cut-out and high-leg silhouette. Her pixie cut was gelled downward into a spiky style and her glam featured a bold lip and wispy lashes.
In the next snap, a mysterious faceless pic, she showed off her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs, wearing a white ribbed one-piece and black stiletto pumps. Her toned arms were also on full display, bent at the elbow and resting on her hips.
In the following slide, the Southern California native, who starred on the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit issue in Turks and Caicos, wore a black and white deep-V top and looked straight into the camera. This time, her hair was smoother and pulled back with a few face-framing pieces combed forward. In the next image, she held a powerful stance with her legs wide and arms apart, wearing a scoop-neck black bodysuit and standing in front of a wall, casting an eagle-like shadow with her statuesque frame.
“✂️Chop chop✂️,” Clauson captioned the carousel. She tagged hairstylist Michael Silva.
SI Swimsuit history
The model is also known for creative director shoots with Herrera, her longtime partner. The pair got engaged in August 2024. Last year, she also cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, posing alongside 26 fellow brand icons for the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“I can’t believe now I’m a Legend. It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine,” she shared while on location in Hollywood, Fla., at the time. “I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit [...] So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine. I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”
Over the years, Clauson has traveled everywhere from Finland and Kauai to the Dominican Republic and Australia with the franchise. Today, she is the co-owner and creative director of Los Angeles-based boutique modeling agency Margaux.