Hailey Van Lith Serves Intensity and Elegance in WNBA Draft Night BTS Photos
As SI Swimsuit April digital cover stunner Hailey Van Lith embraces her newest chapter as a member of the Chicago Sky, we can’t move on just yet from her big night in New York.
The 2025 WNBA Draft—which took place exactly one week ago—welcomed Van Lith and other invitees to an extravagant night in Hudson Yards, where the SI Swimsuit model took our breath away in a show-stopping ensemble.
The 23-year-old Washington native donned a custom Coach look—a nod to the newest partnership between the WNBA and the designer brand. In a sparkling black long-sleeve mini dress with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline, Van Lith wowed fans and players alike with her captivating outfit.
Days after the event, she shared some behind the scenes shots of her elegant ensemble with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, and we can’t help but fall in love with the look all over again.
In the post, Van Lith kept her caption simple, writing, “Rose in the dark.” Players from across the WNBA cheered on the newest rookie as they shared their praises in the comments section.
“A literal doll 😍😍,” Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown commented.
“Beauty 😍,” her new Chicago teammate Michaela Onyenwere complimented.
“yes ma’am 😍,” Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown encouraged.
Since Draft Day, the No. 11 pick has touched down in the Windy City to explore her new home.
Joined by fellow Sky draftees—Maddy Westbeld (No. 16) and Aicha Coulibaly (No. 22)—the trio was in for a treat as they ventured across the city to try out some Chicago staples. Stops on the list included a view from the Willis Tower Sky Deck and ordering some grub from Portillo’s.
“[Chicago] is the perfect place for me to grow and set me up to do the things that I want to do at the next level,” said Van Lith in an interview with the Sky.
“Honestly, everywhere that I’ve been, the fans that I come in contact with and the people that I meet sporadically are so essential, looking back, to continuing to have belief and push through when I didn’t feel like I could do it anymore,” Van Lith continued. “So I can’t wait to find those of you that are going to do that for me at Chicago.”
Van Lith hits the hardwood with the Sky in just under a week as training camp commences on April 27. Their first regular-season matchup is on May 17 vs. the Indiana Fever.