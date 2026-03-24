Before Returning for SI Swimsuit 2026, Haley Baylee Had a Colorful Shoot in Hollywood

Yes, you read that headline correctly: Haley Baylee is back with SI Swimsuit after five years!

On Tuesday, March 24, the magazine revealed its latest batch of models set to appear in the 2026 issue, this time showcasing those who traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, with photographer James Macari. There, Baylee joined SI Swimsuit 2025 cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne, brand staples Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims, as well as 2026 rookies Bethenny Frankel and Jocelyn Corona.

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For those unaware, Baylee—a mega-popular content creator with an impressive 32 million followers across all platforms—is already a member of the SI Swimsuit family, co-winning the first-ever Swim Search open casting call back in 2018 alongside Camille Kostek. She then debuted in the 2019 issue with her rookie feature in Kenya, returning once again in 2020 for a sophomore shoot on Scrub Island, BVI.

And today, to celebrate the model’s SI Swimsuit homecoming, we’re taking a closer look at her last shoot with the brand before her 2026 return: her neon-drenched 2021 shoot in sunny Hollywood, Fla.

A look back at Baylee’s 2021 shoot

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by FISCH. Top by Matte Collection. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, the last time Baylee stepped foot on an SI Swimsuit set was back in 2021, when she joined the magazine for a colorful feature in Florida. On the shores of the Sunshine State, the model posed for Macari’s camera lens a full five years before the two would reunite again in Mexico for her latest feature in the 2026 issue.

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimuit team’s styling on set of the shoot highlighted an array of eye-popping neon shades from fan-favorite designers, including FISCH, Andi Bagus, Frankies Bikinis and Agent Provocateur. Still, the adventurous nature of the seaside styles didn’t stop with just the shades on display. Baylee also embraced an eclectic collection of cuts, from classic string bikinis to daring monokinis and everything in between, with plenty of funky, fashion-forward accessories included.

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Hat by MANOKHI. Earrings and necklaces by 8 Other Reasons. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While on location with SI Swimsuit in 2021, Baylee opened up about how she dealt with any nerves around returning, telling the brand, “Oh man, the first shot—everyone knows the first shot is always where all the nerves start coming. That’s when that imposter syndrome’s in your head. You just have to go, ‘Nope, boom, goodbye.’ Channel your Cindy Crawfords, your Heidi Klums, your Elle Macphersons. You just have to serve it.”

You can check out Baylee’s full 2021 gallery here, and you can read more about her return to SI Swimsuit in 2026 here!

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