SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Penny Lane’s 2026 Swim Week Wardrobe

Now that the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu, you can relive all the Swim Week magic from home. And just in case you missed out on the magazine’s festivities the first time around, we’re recapping the events through a fashionable lens and sharing some exclusive snapshots from our model’s camera rolls.

Penny Lane, who returned to walk the SI Swimsuit runway for the fourth year in a row, strutted the catwalk in a trio of incredible looks, one of which has since gone incredibly viral. In addition to shining on and off the catwalk, the Cheshire, England native says that Swim Week is always an incredible opportunity for models to enjoy each other’s company while showcasing their personal sense of style.

“From a fashion standpoint, it was so fun to see how every single girl has their own personality and take on fashion,” Lane says of her SI Swimsuit sisters. “Nothing is wrong at the end of the day, and it’s just fun to play around until everyone finds their niche and that thing that makes them feel most confident in who they are. It’s such a beautiful thing to see, and I felt so inspired looking at what the other girls brought to the table. Everyone did such an amazing job, putting so much effort into showing up and making other women around them feel inspired.”

Below, take a closer look at Lane’s Swim Week wardrobe.

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Friday, May 29: SI Swimsuit Beach Party

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Clad in a full Pucci look for the SI Swimsuit Beach Club party, Lane paired the designer’s triangle bikini set with a silk twill midi skirt by the same brand. She accessorized with gold gladiator sandals from Seychelles, Thistles sunglasses and an olive Loewe crochet shoulder bag.

Penny Lane | Courtesy of Penny Lane

“I was so inspired by Pucci’s recent runway show,” Lane tells SI Swimsuit. “I thought they had a huge comeback this year, bringing bold colors and feminine fabrics together in such a striking way. The gladiator sandal felt really modern but also had this nostalgic twist to it. I loved how the print felt almost tribal, and the colors were so vibrant. It was perfect for a beach day, but also something I can style again with a top and heels easily.”

Penny Lane | Courtesy of Penny Lane

Friday, May 29: VIP Welcome dinner

Penny Lane | John Parra/Getty Images

“I wore one of my favorite designers, Alaïa, in the panna cotta colored asymmetric dress ($2,590) with an inbuilt bodysuit,” Lane shares of her welcome dinner ‘fit. “The fabric is slightly sheer, so in the right light, you can see the outlining of the high-cut bodysuit, which adds this elegant, yet subtly sexy element ... As someone with a larger chest, I find the open neckline incredibly flattering, and the dress made me feel so feminine and powerful. It’s one of those pieces I’ll wear and love forever. I got so many compliments on this dress that night.”

The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for this year’s issue in Botswana, accessorized her monochromatic dress with statement accessories, including Coeur Clear Patent Heart-Toe Slingback Pumps ($1,500) and an adorable heart-shaped purse ($1,650) by Alaïa.

Saturday, May 30: The SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Penny Lane | Courtesy of Penny Lane

Penny Lane. Top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Lane’s edgy aesthetic for our “Biker Babe” story featured a top by Andi Bagus and swimsuit by Agent Provocateur, while she showed off her golden glow in a shimmery terracotta two-piece by ENEZ.

Penny Lane. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Saturday, May 30: The after-party

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lane styled herself for every other event throughout the weekend, but she collaborated with SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, on her post-runway show after-party ensemble. The two altered a vintage Versace dress to fit Lane’s figure impeccably.

“We took the slit up to the embellishment on the waist, creating a really high leg line above my hip bone, which instantly made the look super sexy and elevated,” Lane explains. “We also brought the neckline down and had an Intimissimi bra altered to the dress inside [to] fit my chest perfectly, so the dress was incredibly flattering on my body. I styled it with my own Jimmy Choo gold strappy heels, which worked perfectly with the gold embellishments on the dress. The deep red felt very sexy and cool, especially for dancing at the club later that night.”

Penny Lane | Courtesy of Penny Lane

Lane’s No. 1 fashion tip: Embrace what you’ve got

When it comes to her sense of style, Lane gravitates toward classic, timeless pieces that will remain stylish for years to come. She also embraces her figure and—through trial and error—has learned what silhouettes are most flattering to her shape.

“I love timeless fashion, pieces that I could look at in 20, 30, or 50 years and still think, I dressed myself so beautifully,” Lane says. “I always want to feel feminine, but I don’t like things that are overly frilly or floral. I prefer simplistic, more masculine takes on patterns and textures, with feminine fabrics and strong, striking cuts. I use color in block forms because I find it more flattering, and I think it always looks chic. I’ve come to terms with the fact that I have a very sexy body type, and I’ve learned to lean into that rather than shy away from it. Embracing my hourglass shape and making it feel dramatic is what makes me feel most confident now.”

Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The model, actress and entrepreneur is inspired by women like Marilyn Monroe, Cindy Crawford, Sophia Loren, Monica Bellucci, Laetitia Casta, Helena Christensen, Elle Macpherson and Sydney Sweeney, all of whom she admires for their ability to dress their hourglass shapes beautifully.

“[Because] I love to dress with elegance, it can feel like a change when you have a very sexy body type,” Lane adds. “ ... I’ve learned to lean into my body type and make it feel strong and dramatic, and that’s what makes me feel confident.”

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