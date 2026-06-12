SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Nicole Williams English’s Cover Girl Style at Swim Week 2026

Put simply, the month of May was certainly a busy one for Nicole Williams English!

A prolific model, reality TV star and our 2023 Rookie of the Year, Williams English has become a staple of the annual issue. In her time with SI Swimsuit, she’s posed for an impressive four features, with shoots in Dominica, Mexico and Jamaica. This year, she was featured as one of four cover models, along with Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle. For her latest stunning shoot, the model joined the magazine in Montauk, N.Y., where she was photographed by Ben Watts. Check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Following the issue’s launch on May 12, Williams English traveled to the Hard Rock Hotel New York to celebrate the occasion at SI Swimsuit’s VIP Launch Party on Thursday, May 14. She then joined SI Swimsuit again on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, to take part in several Social Club events presented by the magazine, including panels and meet-and-greets. Then, a little over one week later, the model reunited with SI Swimsuit in Miami for Swim Week.

While in the Sunshine State, Williams English styled a host of unforgettable looks that we haven’t been able to get out of our heads (or online shopping carts) since. And the best part? Many of the pieces the model sported are still available to shop. Keep scrolling for a closer look at a few of our favorite fashion moments from the 2026 cover star’s trip to Miami.

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Friday, May 29 (Day): SI Swimsuit Beach Party

Nicole Williams English | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit kicked Swim Week 2026 off in style, taking to the beaches of Miami for a fun in the sun Beach Club Party on Friday, May 29. For the outdoor occasion, Williams English styled a look entirely by La Porte. She paired the Midnight Rodeo Kendall Bikini Top ($118) with the matching Midnight Rodeo Aurora Bikini Bottom ($118), both featuring a deep brown, bandana-style pattern crafted in 100% cotton for ultimate all-day wearability.

Nicole Williams English | Nicole Williams English

The model then accessorized the timeless two-piece set with sparkling silver jewelry, a pair of on-trend oval sunglasses and the Midnight Rodeo Sarong ($248). The coordinating cocoa cover-up boasts a “lightweight open knit fabric” and “faux pearl embellishments,” which elevated the seaside style to a whole new level.

Nicole Williams English | Nicole Williams English

Friday, May 29 (Evening): VIP kick-off dinner

Nicole Williams English | Nicole Williams English

Later that same evening, the 2026 cover model arrived at the VIP kick-off dinner, presented by KYU x Drinking Pig. There, she posed on the red carpet in an ensemble that exemplified “little black dress” vibes. For the layered look, styled by SI Swimsuit’s Margot Zamet, the model rocked The Nori Mini Dress ($540) by Alfie in the luxe Onyx colorway, layered atop a coordinating black two-piece set.

Nicole Williams English | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The versatile mini dress proved to be a sultry summertime staple at the special Swim Week event, with its high neckline, semi-sheer fabric and unique silhouette setting the look apart. For accessories, Zamet and Williams English kept things simple with a gorgeous pair of glittering earrings, a matching metallic clutch and the Caia Platform Sandals ($245) by Badgley Mischka, the latter of which features a sweet heart-shaped buckle on the ankle strap for added sparkle.

Nicole Williams English | Nicole Williams English

Saturday, May 30: SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Nicole Williams English. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Gloves by Seymoure. Belt by Nicute. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Of course, a diary of William English’s style during Swim Week wouldn’t be complete without taking a moment to highlight her radiant runway looks! Hitting the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami for the fifth time, the model embraced two designer styles focused on totally different aesthetics.

For her first turn, Williams English channeled her “Biker Babe” energy, rocking an edgy one-piece by Norma Kamali with a daringly dipped V-cut neckline. The SI Swimsuit style team took the sleek seaside look a step further, adding a fun fringed belt by Nicute and fingerless gloves by Seymoure to accessorize the rock n’ roll ensemble. For her second strut, the model donned another sultry one-piece, this time embracing a cool-toned animal print swimsuit by Andi Bagus, complete with strappy details and a sultry open back.

Nicole Williams English. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

If you can’t get enough of Williams English’s cool cover girl style, learn more about how to watch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+ here, and shop some of the standout styles from the catwalk here!

More SI Swimsuit at Swim Week 2026