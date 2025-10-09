Haley Kalil’s Shimmery One-Piece From 2020 Screams ‘Showgirl’ Era—And It’s Still for Sale
It’s been nearly a week since Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, debuted on Oct. 3, which means a new era for the artist’s fanbase is still in full swing. For those embracing their inner showgirl who are searching for a swimsuit to match, look no further than Haley Kalil’s super sparkly one-piece, which she wore for her 2020 SI Swimsuit shoot—and it’s still available for purchase today.
The swim look
HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID: MIKI - NUDE IRIDESCENT TANK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT ($129)
With sizes available from XS to XL, this HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID high-legged number flaunted the four-time model’s figure when she sported it on the shores of Scrub, Island. It also features a scoop neckline, thong bottom, and an entirely sheer fabric, which Kalil showcased as she posed in a seaside cave.
While the garment itself is reminiscent of an elevated basic, its reflective sheen is anything but ordinary. In the sunlight, the suit displayed a multitude of gleaming hues, and Kalil was the perfect model to show it off—with her own dazzling smile on display to match.
And, if you’re looking for a similar style with an equal amount of showgirl energy, check out the brand’s TOKYO - IRIDESCENT TANK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT ($156), which Olivia Brower modeled on the same location.
The photo shoot
Captured by Josie Clough, Kalil’s 2020 photo shoot marked her third with the brand. Before her SI Swimsuit debut shoot in Kenya, the inaugural Swim Search co-winner’s first feature was technically in 2018 in Belize.
“I would love to keep doing this,” the Minnesota native said at the time, when picturing her upcoming endeavors. “I mean, this is stepping my foot into the world that I’ve always wanted to be in, I was just never really given the opportunity. Now that this door is open, I want to take it and run with it.”
Her path with the brand ultimately led her to four destinations and four features, as she concluded her consecutive run from 2018 to 2021 with a retro-styled display in Hollywood, Fla. However, it was this shoot at the turn of the decade where something clicked.
“This year, for me, was a year where I just felt like I kind of knew what I was doing,” the model explained, before viewing its frames for the first time. She continued, “I really had a moment where I felt like a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. And that was such a freaking cool moment for me.”