5 SI Swimsuit Snapshots From 2025 That Absolutely Exude ‘Showgirl’ Era Energy
It’s officially Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album release day, and Swifties everywhere are enjoying the synth-y sounds of the pop sensation’s latest record.
Apart from the literal sound of the music, another thing Swifties across the globe have been delighting in is the many incredible photos the artist took as part of her photo shoot for the album’s promotional run. These images channeled the glitz and glamour of life on the stage, while also—literally and metaphorically—giving viewers a peek behind the curtain.
Inspired by the sights and sounds of Swift’s newest era, we took a look back through our 2025 issue to find a few snapshots that we felt embodied the vibes of some of her latest tracks. So, without further ado: Lights, curtains...places everyone!
“The Fate of Ophelia”
There was absolutely no question about which photo best embodied the vibe of the opening song and first single off Swift’s latest, as Penny Lane was clearly in her “showgirl” era while in Zurich, Switzerland, without even knowing it!
Remarkably similar to the singer-songwriter’s album cover art, the two-time SI Swimsuit model lounged in a glistening green pool, channeling serious Ophelia vibes—but just like the lyrics in Swift’s song, this outing had a much happier ending than that of the namesake Hamlet character.
“Elizabeth Taylor”
When referencing one legend, another is destined to come to mind, which is exactly why this Roshumba Williams photo encompasses the energy of Swift’s next track.
Decked out in a stunning necklace by Presley Oldham with elegant earrings by Ben-Amun, this SI Swimsuit Legend served up pure opulence for this shot. Captured by photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica, Williams managed to balance sultry and romantic with a deft touch—not unlike the lyrics of the song in question—and we certainly can’t have fun if we can’t have her!
“Opalite”
A sunshine-y, sparkling song conjures a sunshine-y, sparkling snapshot, right? Well, look no further than this incredible Brooks Nader photo, where she sported a breathtakingly beautiful beaded top by JÉBLANC. There’s no denying this piece gave major “she belongs on the stage!” energy, and the bikini bottoms by It’s Now Cool are also right on the album’s aesthetic thanks to their shimmering green shade.
“Opalite” is a song about finding joy, and there’s no denying photographer Ben Watts captured that precise feeling when shooting with this SI Swimsuit Legend in Bermuda.
“Honey”
A soft, sweet song about finding true love needs a soft, sweet look to go along with it, and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan’s PQ Swim look was all of that and more. Wearing a unique necklace by Andi Bagus and a beautiful two-piece crafted from delicate cream-colored lace, Chan glowed while posing for Watt’s camera in Bermuda, where the model landed her first-ever cover feature with the brand.
Her styling for the shoot leaned a bit bridal, which proved to be some fun foreshadowing as—just like Swift with Travis Kelce—Chan is also engaged, announcing the exciting news alongside her “Honey,” fiancée Hayley Kosan, on Instagram earlier this year.
“The Life of a Showgirl”
What better way to finish off this roundup than the same way Swift herself chose to close her album: with the titular tune! Also, who better to encapsulate the ultimate “showgirl” energy than 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Salma Hayek Pinault?
The beloved actor was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico for her feature. In an on-theme orange ensemble by Raquelle Pedezra, decked out in gold jewelry and dancing to the beat of the music on the set, Hayek Pinault absolutely captured the energy of this song’s lyrics—like, from this still image alone, there’s no doubt that she “knows the life of a showgirl, babe.”