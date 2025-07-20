Haley Kalil’s Vibrant SI Swim Shoot Was Everything Summer Style Should Be (and Then Some)
Content creator Haley Kalil made a lasting impression during her days in SI Swimsuit, co-winning the inaugural open casting call alongside Camille Kostek and posing for the brand a total of four times. The 32-year-old Minnesota native has risen to fame through social media, amassing a whopping 23.6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.
As we soon enter the dog days of summer, we’re constantly looking out for fashion inspiration as we beat the heat with pool and beach trips in trendy, fun swimwear. Allow Kalil’s most recent SI Swimsuit shoot, when she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., to pose for James Macari’s lens, to serve as inspiration. We’re definitely still taking notes.
In 2021, Kalil flaunted her incredible figure and infectious energy while on the beach and in the water, rocking a collection of sexy neon pieces. There’s no way to be bolder with your swimwear than to wear neon colors, and the internet influencer’s gallery of images proves this style choice will never go out of trend.
Kalil, who had success in beauty pageants before blowing up on social media—winning Miss Minnesota USA 2014—continues to grow on her platforms and most recently earned a place on TIME’s 2025 influential digital creators list.
But before she went viral, she tried out for the very first Swim Search and was photographed in Belize, an experience she said “really just came naturally to [her].”
“Because it was Sports Illustrated and because I was shooting Yu Tsai, it’s just so comfortable and it’s so natural to embrace who you are as a woman and your sex appeal,” she said of her first photo shoot with the brand. “It really just came naturally to me. I didn’t feel forced, I didn’t feel uncomfortable. It was just kind of like this amazing transition where it just felt like ‘this is the moment that I’m supposed to be sexy’ and I took that moment and ran with it and loved every part of it.”
By 2021, Kalil was an experienced SI Swimsuit model and was ready to embrace her womanhood in front of the camera again. In Florida, she celebrated her fourth year with the brand, highlighting how empowering it felt.
“Oh man, the first shot, everyone knows the first shot is always where all the nerves start coming,” she said while on set with the team. “That’s when that imposter syndrome’s in your head. You just have to go ‘nope, boom, goodbye.’ Channel your Cindy Crawfords, your Heidi Klums, your Elle Macphersons, and you just have to serve it.”
Neon colors looked absolutely fabulous on Kalil, and this summery photo shoot still hits four years later.
In her four-year stint with SI Swimsuit, Kalil also traveled to Kenya in 2019 and Scrub Island, BVI, in 2020.