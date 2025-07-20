Swimsuit

Haley Kalil’s Vibrant SI Swim Shoot Was Everything Summer Style Should Be (and Then Some)

The model and content creator rocked neon hues in her most recent photo shoot with SI Swimsuit.

Natalie Zamora

Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Content creator Haley Kalil made a lasting impression during her days in SI Swimsuit, co-winning the inaugural open casting call alongside Camille Kostek and posing for the brand a total of four times. The 32-year-old Minnesota native has risen to fame through social media, amassing a whopping 23.6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

As we soon enter the dog days of summer, we’re constantly looking out for fashion inspiration as we beat the heat with pool and beach trips in trendy, fun swimwear. Allow Kalil’s most recent SI Swimsuit shoot, when she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., to pose for James Macari’s lens, to serve as inspiration. We’re definitely still taking notes.

Haley Kalil poses in a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit in the waters of Florida for SI Swimsuit.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In 2021, Kalil flaunted her incredible figure and infectious energy while on the beach and in the water, rocking a collection of sexy neon pieces. There’s no way to be bolder with your swimwear than to wear neon colors, and the internet influencer’s gallery of images proves this style choice will never go out of trend.

Haley Kalil poses in a neon orange two-piece in the waters of Florida for SI Swimsuit.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Kalil, who had success in beauty pageants before blowing up on social media—winning Miss Minnesota USA 2014—continues to grow on her platforms and most recently earned a place on TIME’s 2025 influential digital creators list.

Haley Kalil poses in a neon green bikini and hooded crop top in the waters of Florida for SI Swimsuit.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by FISCH. Top by Matte Collection. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

But before she went viral, she tried out for the very first Swim Search and was photographed in Belize, an experience she said “really just came naturally to [her].”

“Because it was Sports Illustrated and because I was shooting Yu Tsai, it’s just so comfortable and it’s so natural to embrace who you are as a woman and your sex appeal,” she said of her first photo shoot with the brand. “It really just came naturally to me. I didn’t feel forced, I didn’t feel uncomfortable. It was just kind of like this amazing transition where it just felt like ‘this is the moment that I’m supposed to be sexy’ and I took that moment and ran with it and loved every part of it.”

Haley Kalil poses in a bright blue two-piece swimsuit on the beaches of Florida.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by rielli. Earrings by Alison Lou. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

By 2021, Kalil was an experienced SI Swimsuit model and was ready to embrace her womanhood in front of the camera again. In Florida, she celebrated her fourth year with the brand, highlighting how empowering it felt.

“Oh man, the first shot, everyone knows the first shot is always where all the nerves start coming,” she said while on set with the team. “That’s when that imposter syndrome’s in your head. You just have to go ‘nope, boom, goodbye.’ Channel your Cindy Crawfords, your Heidi Klums, your Elle Macphersons, and you just have to serve it.”

Haley Kalil poses in a neon pink and green bikini on the beaches of Florida for SI Swimsuit.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Neon colors looked absolutely fabulous on Kalil, and this summery photo shoot still hits four years later.

Haley Kalil poses in a neon green and black zebra printed bikini on the beaches of Florida for SI Swimsuit.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In her four-year stint with SI Swimsuit, Kalil also traveled to Kenya in 2019 and Scrub Island, BVI, in 2020.

dark. Next. SI Swimsuit Models Took Over the 2025 ESPYs. SI Swimsuit Models Took Over the 2025 ESPYs

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/SwimNews