The Cold Couldn’t Stop the Herbert Twins in These BTS Switzerland Photos
Elisha and Renee Herbert are two models to keep an eye on. The twin sisters have proved that they can achieve anything they put their mind to, even if that includes posing against a snowy backdrop in bikinis. Case in point, their SI Swimsuit joint debut in the 2025 issue of the magazine.
View Elisha’s full Switzerland gallery here and Renee’s here.
Each sister brought incredible photos as they posed in both Saas-Fee and Zurich, wearing fabulous swimsuits. The cold climate isn’t for the weak, but they pushed forward and delivered an unforgettable rookie feature. These behind the scenes snaps speak to their talent.
The photo shoot saw a plethora of stylish garments modeled on the toned physiques of these SI Swimsuit models. Between dramatic fur coats and alluring bikinis, the Herbert sisters’ wardrobe for their feature could make any fashionista envious. Of course, with clothing this stunning, the two felt daring and confident. And their smiles certainly give that away:
A shoot in the snow of Saas-Fee is quite the opposite of what the twins are used to growing up in Queensland, Australia. Their homeland is typically filled with sunny days that feel like summer, and they now live in Los Angeles, so while they were used to spending time in swimsuits, the climate might’ve been a bit new.
“The skimpier the better because of the tan lines,” Renee told SI Swimsuit when asked about her favorite swimwear during launch week. “I’ve been loving the cutesy style with either lacy or little bows. I really like that it looks like a little bit like lingerie, but stylish and doesn’t look beachy. It’s edgy; it’s cool.”
Coincidentally, the Switzerland shoot featured a few swimsuits of this category. As expected, the sisters both slayed their respective looks behind the scenes and in front of the camera.
The Herbert twins also took a trip to a town in Zurich to deliver even more beautiful snaps. Nevertheless, the caliber of the swimsuits remained.
“We’re so used to wearing beachy styles and styling ourselves for summer,” Renee added.
Elisha followed up, stating, “I really like a whole beach fit. That’s my thing. I love styling for the beach. I love really a small bikini top with a crochet skirt or something or even a beach dress when you can still see the top. Little beach vibes.”
With their SI Swimsuit debuts under their belt, the twins are destined to go on to do more impressive things. But it's safe to say—just like we will—they’ll always remember their very first shoot with the brand, located in one of the most beautiful countries.
View more behind the scenes snaps of the Herbert twins below!