The Stylish and Supportive Houston Texans WAGs on the Sidelines
As the Houston Texans charge into another exciting season, their partners continue to captivate fans both on and off the field. While the players dominate at NRG Stadium, behind many of these talented athletes are incredible partners who provide unwavering support from the sidelines.
From college sweethearts to social media sensations, these accomplished women bring their own achievements and stories to the Texans family. Here are the confirmed WAGs who'll be cheering on Bull Red throughout the season:
Laurel Heinrich (Dalton Schultz)
Heinrich has followed Schultz through his NFL journey from Dallas to Houston, maintaining a relatively private profile while building her own life away from the spotlight. They tied the knot in 2020, a few years after graduating from college—Schultz at Stanford and his Heinrich at San Francisco State University. Today, they share two kids, Theodore and Savannah.
Samantha Catherine Roy (Nico Collins)
The Pro Bowl wide receiver is dating Sam Roy, a former gymnast from Chesterfield, Michigan, whose athletic background gives her a unique understanding of elite competition. She trained at Hunts Gymnastics Academy and continued at the University of Michigan. Roy frequently supports Collins during games and celebrates his achievements, embracing her role as part of the extended Texans family.
Alix Earle (Braxton Berrios)
The wide receiver is dating TikTok sensation and SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle, who boasts millions of followers across social media platforms. Recently announced as a cast member for Dancing With the Stars, the 24-year-old has become one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL WAG community. The Miami University graduate is known for her “get ready with me” content and lifestyle posts that have made her a social media powerhouse.
Cheyenne To'oto'o (Henry To'oTo'o)
The linebacker married his beautiful wife, Cheyenne, this summer in San Jose, Calif., after getting engaged in 2023. A former volleyball star, she is always there in the stands to cheer for him and celebrate every step of his journey. The couple has become a beloved part of the Texans family since Henry joined the team in 2023.
Katelynn Griffith (Jake Andrews)
The center married Katelynn Griffith in May 2023, after getting engaged the year before. The couple has built their life together as Jake established himself as a reliable presence on the Texans offensive line. Together, they have a golden retriever named Dudley.
Mia Greene (Mario Edwards Jr.)
The defensive tackle married Mia Greene this summer in French Polynesia.
Margaux Hansen (Jake Hansen)
The linebacker and Margaux tied the knot this summer. The couple got engaged in July 2024, and she is always spotted cheering him on the sidelines in the cutest outfits. We’ve got our eye on her wardrobe this season.
Kiersten Schmitt (Jayden Higgins)
The rookie wide receiver and Schmitt have been dating since March 2023. She is a former Iowa State Cyclones volleyball player, and the two met in college. The young couple is building their relationship as Higgins establishes himself in his first NFL season with the Texans.
Tobi Erinle (Dylan Horton)
The defensive end is dating Tobi Erinle. The couple keeps a pretty private relationship, with Erinle occasionally posting the athlete on social media.
Chelsea Howard (Tytus Howard)
Chelsea and Tytus got married in February 2020 and have three children together. The Howard family has been a stable presence in the Texans community as Tytus has developed into a key piece of the offensive line, while Chelsea is also a successful businesswoman.
Ozzy Ozkan (Christian Kirk)
The wide receiver married his hometown sweetheart Ozkan in 2024 after getting engaged in 2022. The couple recently welcomed their daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, this summer, officially stepping into parenthood together.
Their glamorous wedding was held in Scottsdale, and covered by Elle.
Leah Harris (Chris Harris Jr.)
The veteran cornerback married his college sweetheart, Leah, in 2012, and together they have multiple daughters. The Harris family has been a cornerstone of NFL communities throughout Chris's career, and now they’re bringing their experience to Houston.
Tori Wisted (Davis Mills)
The quarterback and Wisted have been together since 2015, getting engaged in 2023, tying the knot in 2024 and announced last month that they are expecting baby no. 1 together. Wisted is a Sales Operations manager at Paychex.
Aliyah Hunter (Jaylin Noel)
The rookie wide receiver and Aliyah Hunter got engaged in October 2024 and were together for two years prior. As Noel joins the Houston Texans, his fiancée offers a glimpse into the rookie receiver’s mindset and motivation.
Gabie Viglione (Juice Scruggs)
The center/guard is married to Gabie Viglione. The pair got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot this March and just announced in July that they are welcoming baby no. 1.
Sabrina Settle (Tim Settle Jr.)
The defensive tackle is married to Sabrina Settle, and together they have a son named Timothy III. The Settle family has embraced their new home in Houston as Tim continues his NFL career with the Texans.
Kennedie Barner (Cade Stover)
The tight end is engaged to Kennedie Barner, an Ohio native, who has been supportive of Stover’s transition from college football to the Big League. He proposed after a game last December.
Alessandra Togai (Tommy Togiai)
The defensive tackle and Alessandra got married in 2023, when they eloped in Hawaii. The couple maintains a private relationship as Tommy continues his professional football career with the Texans.
Rachel Tomlinson (Laken Tomlinson)
The guard is married to Rachel Tomlinson, a doctor with a PhD in clinical science. They’ve been married since 2017 and have two children together.
Erica Watson (Justin Watson)
The wide receiver has been married to Erica Watson since June 2022. Together, they have two kids, and Erica has been a supportive partner throughout Justin’s NFL journey, including his championship runs.