In Honor of World Kindness Day, SI Swimsuit Models Share What It Means to Be Kind
Today is World Kindness Day, a global occasion celebrated each year on Nov. 13, in which we are reminded of the power of kindness and compassion. Here at SI Swimsuit, our brand models embody what it means to be kind year-round, as they each work to make a positive impact in the world around them on a regular basis.
Below, a few of our brand stars remind us why the power of kindness can change the world.
Berkleigh Wright
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who is a model and technical account manager/analyst, approaches everything she does with kindness, and encourages others to do the same.
“Be kind in everything that you do, no matter where you are, who you are, who you become,” Wright suggests. “I think it’s so important that we all instill kindness in our hearts because you never know what everyone’s going through and you never know the impact that you can make—even if it’s small—on someone’s life.”
Paige Spiranac
The golf content creator and SI Swimsuit legend believes that kindness radiates from the inside out, and Spiranac finds those who are kind-hearted to be truly radiant.
“I look at people who are kind and driven and hard workers and they’re the most beautiful people,” Spiranac stated. “If you meet someone who is just genuinely kind and sincere, they’re the most beautiful people that you will ever meet.”
Sharina Gutierrez
Gutierrez, a proud mom of three, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and sound guide, is known for her sunny disposition, and often reminds us that it’s important to not only be kind to others, but to be compassionate with ourselves.
“ ... It takes a lot less effort to be kind to yourself than to be unkind to yourself,” Gutierrez has said. “And if you can be kind to yourself, then you can be kind to everyone else .... That’s been my greatest purpose in life, to use this platform to push positivity, to push that purpose and intention, and to push people to really believe in themselves and whatever they want to do.”
Camille Kostek
SI Swimsuit’s 2019 cover model is known for using her platform to uplift others while reminding them that self-love is a lifelong journey. Kostek also believes that the golden rule is one to live by.
“It is hard enough to deal with [self-criticism], let alone the opinions of others, especially when other women aren’t kind,” Kostek said. “Treat others the way you would want to be treated and let’s keep spreading kindness; there are never enough compliments to give to one another. Whether you know them or not, hype other women up. No one needs to be torn down.”