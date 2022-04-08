Inside Josephine Skriver’s Wedding in Mexico

The bridal party celebrates at Acre Baja in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Photo: Courtney Pecorino

Josephine Skriver married her longtime boyfriend, singer Alexander DeLeon, in Mexico last weekend in a multi-day event that can only be described as magical. And we got all the details!

The SI Swimsuit model and The Cab frontman said “I do” at Acre in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on April 3 at sunset underneath beautiful palms, white florals and batches of agave with lanterns and natural woods. Family and friends such as Zedd, Miguel, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and fellow models Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, and Sara Sampaio watched as one of the couple’s best friends, Sam Miller, officiated the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and guests danced the night away while Zedd DJ’ed. DeLeon, 32, slow-danced with his mother to *NSYNC and was surprised when two members of the group joined in. Oh, and there was even a late-night dance battle.

Josephine Skriver, wearing custom Alberta Ferretti Photo: Courtney Pecorino

Before the big day, the pair had a welcome party on Friday, with Miguel performing some of his biggest hits under a fireworks show. Skriver shared a glimpse into that evening by posting a photo on Instagram at the Cabo Azul Resort in a white crop top and jeans ahead of a “welcome white party.”

“All white everything cause its wedding weekend,” she captioned the cute pics. “@bohnes can’t wait to be your wife finally.”

As far as the fashion for the main event, the couple wanted “everything to be in the family” and tell a story. So Skriver’s dress was designed by Alberta Ferretti because the 28-year-old walked her shows early in her fashion career, including the first time the model opened a big show. And the Danish beauty’s ring was designed by close friend Mark Shami of M Jewelers. Skriver styled her incredible Alberta Ferretti gown with powerful jewelry made by LA-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell.

Skriver also wore Danielle Guizio, who has been friends with DeLeon for over a decade. Meanwhile, the bridesmaids wore Show Me Your Mumu dresses also style with jewels from Logan Hollowell to highlight her best friends' divine feminine magic on her big day.

The couple first met when a music fan and now friend suggested that Skriver should listen to The Cab’s album on a long international flight. She loved the music, and the duo connected online, ultimately blossoming into a relationship. They finally decided to tie the knot when DeLeon proposed under the Northern Lights on a frozen lake in Finland while on a trip free-diving with orcas in November 2018.

Now the couple is off on their honeymoon enjoying life as newlyweds.

“We couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of our lives together,” they said in a statement. “This is just the beginning of the journey, and we will think about and remember this night and weekend for the rest of our lives. We aren’t sure how we top this!”