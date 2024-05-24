Jas Williams Is Breathtaking on the Shores of Belize
University of Central Florida softball star Jas Williams was featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, in which the publication celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Williams committed to the University of Oregon on a softball scholarship at the age of 14, and was named first team All-Pac-12 during her freshman season. The California native is now a redshirt senior shortstop at UCF, where she transferred to for the ’23 season after two years with the Ducks. The mom of one, who welcomed her little boy Zee in 2020, traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her marvelous SI Swimsuit feature.
The 23-year-old graduated last summer with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, and this spring, she earned her sociology degree.
“When this opportunity came about, I could not jump faster. I was like, I want to do this so bad,” she shared of her excitement ahead of the SI Swimsuit photo shoot. “Showing women that you can do whatever you set your mind to and [that] there are still opportunities for you [is my goal]. Just because you have a kid now, you get to do everything with your kid by your side, which is so fun because you get to create the experience with them, as well. My son is here [on location], so he gets to be a part of everything that mommy does, and he’s having the time of his life. I’m having the time of my life … I could not be more grateful that I was chosen to do this and I’m loving every second of it.”
Below are five stunning pics from Williams’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.