Williams is a star on the softball field. She started her collegiate career at the University of Oregon, where she committed to play when she was 14 years old. After four years and many accolades—including Pac-12 All-Defensive team honors—she transferred to UCF for her final years of eligibility. The 2023 season saw Williams named to both the AAC All-Conference Second Team and the AAC All-Tournament Team. Following graduation this spring, she plans to pursue a professional softball career. Williams makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 60th anniversary issue.
Placencia, a narrow peninsula off the southeastern Coast of Belize, features stunning beaches and beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea. Steeped in Belizean culture and rich history, the laid-back location—offering opportunities for both relaxation and adventure—served as the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit team.
To learn more about Placencia,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
To highlight the power, strength and femininity of Williams and the other Big 12 athletes on location, the SI Swimsuit team opted for all-black ensembles, as well as dark hues of blue and some pops of silver. And with little to no accessories, the focus in the resulting images is solely on the women, with no distractions.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Jas’s swimsuit by SAGESWIM. Jillian’s swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Alexa’s swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
