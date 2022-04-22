Jasmine Sanders Is Becoming a Fashion Icon

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize in 2022.

Jasmine Sanders has always turned heads. Born in Germany, she started her career as a teenager modeling for brands like Free People, Nike and ALDO. Since then, she’s appeared in the pages of Vogue, Glamour, GQ and W, among others. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, winning coveted Rookie of the Year honors, and landed the SI Swimsuit cover in 2020. But the 30-year-old is now proving that her sense of style extends beyond campaigns and glossy spreads, with fans loving her recent red carpet looks and more.

Sanders—aka Golden Barbie—stunned everyone when she attended this year’s Grammy Awards wearing a sheer, black lace gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji covered in red and black butterflies. The look caught the attention of E! News, which commented on how beautiful she looked, and Paris Hilton posted on Instagram about loving the look, too.

That eye-catching gown was just the most recent out-of-the-park ensemble. A week earlier at the Academy Awards, Sanders donned a see-through nude gown by Berta with blue sequin detailing and long tulle accents. Paris Hilton also approved that look, commenting “Stunning” on a photo the model posted on Instagram.

Other recent highlights include an all-white LaQuan Smith coat that the SI Swimsuit model wore as a dress to the Net-a-Porter event earlier in March. Sanders cheekily captioned the outfit photo, writing, “Wait, I was supposed to wear something under this?” There was also the blue Fendi jumpsuit Sanders donned for brunch hosted by the brand and a name-appropriate golden getup—a shimmering gold Revolve dress and metallic gold Bulgari handbag—that she rocked for a night out in Los Angeles in February.

Of course, while Sanders has worked to get her styling down pat, there’s one accessory she always has in tow: confidence. “You better walk into that room like God sent you in there,” she previously posted.

You’ve shot with SI Swimsuit before. How was this experience different than the others?

“Every experience with SI is so different. Every year I come back stronger than the last, both mentally and physically. After a long break from traveling due to the pandemic, it was so nice to get away, see my SI Swimsuit family and be on a major destination shoot! I was definitely pumped!”

What was it like shooting in Belize?

“Belize was absolutely breathtaking and honestly felt like my playground. We shot on a gorgeous private island and from the second I jumped off the boat, it was game on! I always enjoy shooting with Yu Tsai because he lets me do my thing but also brings so much more out of me. There’s not a tree or rock he won’t let me climb, and once my hair is wet…. Wow! Let’s just say he really pushes me go there and we *definitely* went there in Belize! I truly love that about him.”

Were there any interesting behind-the-scenes moments?

“During the beginning of the shoot we took a break for what felt like an hour. Yu Tsai wanted the light just right and everyone’s energy to be high. We all took a dip in the ocean, took fun candids and played random water games! It was so much fun and exactly what we all needed.”

Did you do anything special to prepare for the shoot?

“This time around I was extremely focused on my body and mind. I wanted to not only look my best but also feel my best while shooting. I spent a lot of time in the gym, relaxing outside, reading, speaking to my spiritual guide and my therapist, and spending more time with my family. I feel like this gave me a great sense of boldness before entering my shoot and it allowed me to have space for nothing but positive energy and vibes on my shoot.”

Your Grammy look was incredible and you've been on best dressed lists. How would you describe your style?

“I really wish I could have lived in that dress! Jean-Louis Sabaji really outdid himself. I wanted to grab peoples’ attention on the red carpet and it really did just that. I knew the second I saw the dress during my fitting that it was the message I wanted to leave on the carpet. My team absolutely perfected it and hyped me up so that my confidence was all you could see when you looked at me. My personal style is definitely sexy, daring, but make it classy! I like to feel comfortable and confident, even if that means showing more skin or wearing a piece of art like that dress. I’ve worked hard for my body and have grown to love every bit of me so showing it off is always on the top of my list.”

How has your style evolved over the years?

“I used to be more conservative and didn’t wear anything to stand out because of lack of confidence, insecurities about my body, and caring what other people thought. Now I could care less and wear less! I like to show off my body and embrace my curves. I wear bright colors, show a lot of skin, and I’m not afraid of a fitted dress. You can always catch me with a pair of Air Force Ones nearby just in case I’ve danced too much in my heels or just wanna “keep it cute.” Again, less is more.”

We love the pieces of wisdom you share on social media. How does it feel to be someone that people look up to?

“I love that I can be that for someone. I try to post things on my social media pages that make people happy, feel seen, heard or understood. I also try to post things that can be beneficial to others. If it’s something that has helped me or could’ve helped me when I wasn’t having the best day, why not share it? I also have to remind myself sometimes of these things. We all need reminders!”

What advice would you give to women struggling with their body image?

“I always like to reiterate that you’re not alone. I say this because we truly aren’t. I’ve recently started placing sticky notes around my house to remind myself that I am strong, smart and beautiful inside and out. Try it and read them aloud as daily affirmations. Change how you are thinking. Instead of telling yourself three things you don’t like about your body or yourself, say three things that you do! You got this babe!”

