Jasmine Sanders Was Dewy and Glowing on the SI Swimsuit Set in Florida
With six consecutive features in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue within as many years, it’s fair to say that Jasmine Sanders has become a brand fixture. So much so that the 2024 issue brought the model to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot.
It was a momentous moment for the 32-year-old, and she didn’t take it lightly—she fully embraced it. “It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she said while on set in Florida. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend.”
This year’s photo shoot didn’t mark her first trip to Florida with the brand, however. In addition to the annual issue launch events in Hollywood, Fla., Sanders likewise traveled with the brand to the Sunshine State back in 2021. That year, she posed for her third consecutive feature, this time on the beaches of Tampa, Fla. Drenched in golden light and wearing sleek swimwear and accessories, the model could not have looked more stunning.
Sanders made the most of the experience on the beaches in the U.S. Her full gallery is certainly worth another look, but for now, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite glowy photos from the trip. Check them out below, and find the full selection of photographs here.