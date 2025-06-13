Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka Have Sweetest Moment With Son Crew at U.S. Open
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are warming hearts over at the U.S. Open, as the couple is showing what it means for a family to stick together and support each other.
Sims, who joined the SI Swimsuit brand in 2023 as a Swim Search co-winner before becoming the Rookie of the Year for 2024, brought her and Koepka’s son Crew to the event. Sims and Crew greeted the professional golfer after his stellar first day at the renowned golf competition, and the lovely family of three was not just in good spirits, but in good outfits, as the husband and wife wore matching green to show they’re truly in sync.
The SI Swimsuit model stunned in a pistachio green top with large pop-out flowers all over the garment, while Koepka wore a light green Nike brand golf collared shirt and a white baseball cap. Serving up some serious couple goals in green, the audience was delighted to see such amazing support from the Koepka-Sims trio.
But having a family unit this tight isn’t something that happens overnight, as it takes loads of effort and passion to get the ball rolling and keep the romance alive. Sims spoke with the SI Swimsuit team during the brand’s launch week in New York City back in May 2025 about this very topic, sharing some advice about how she makes sure things are fresh and exciting in her relationship.
“Well, we schedule date nights. We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to,” the 36-year-old celebrity said. “You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules.”
In addition to planning spontaneous date nights, the model emphasizes prioritizing family at the center of their relationship so they can make heartwarming memories they look back on fondly. With this in mind, Sims adds that she likes to bring Crew along to various events, such as Koepka’s golf tournaments, whenever she can.
“I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us,” Sims said.
With round one of the U.S. Open finished for Koepka, the next phase of the tournament is already underway. He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him while competing against some of the best professional golfers in the game, but as long as he has his supportive family by his side, Koepka is off to a great start!