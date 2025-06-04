Jena Sims Shares Secret to Happy Marriage With Brooks Koepka: ‘You Just Prioritize’
SI Swimsuit 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims and her professional golfer hubby, Brooks Koepka, make us swoon every time they enter a room. Today, the power couple celebrates three years of marriage.
“Best. Day. Of. My. Life,” the Koepkas shared in a joint Instagram post following the picture-perfect destination wedding in Turks & Caicos in 2022. In the three-slide carousel, the duo was all smiles under the golden hour light, cementing their lifelong commitment after five years of dating.
In mid-May—during SI Swimsuit's inaugural Social Club in SoHo, N.Y.—Sims chatted with us about how she maintains a happy relationship as their professional careers continue to flourish.
“Well, we schedule date nights,” Sims started. “We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to. You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules.”
The duo shares their first son, Crew, who they welcomed just over a year after their first wedding anniversary in late July 2023.
“But yeah, I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us,” Sims continued. “Crew went to [a] golf tournament. He’s going to come to Swim Week.”
Later that month, the Koepkas traveled to SI Swimsuit’s annual Swim Week events in Miami, Fla., as a family, cheering on the matriarch in her third runway show with the brand on May 31.
Sim shared snapshots from the 48 hours of festivities at W South Beach to Instagram, including a number of adorable family photos, simply captioned, “The Koepkas. 💚.” The model also revealed that although her toddler wasn’t in attendance during showtime (its start time was far too late for the 1-year-old), he clapped for his mom during daytime rehearsals.
“My first year, Crew man was in my belly. Now he’s cheering me on from the sidelines,” Sims wrote on Instagram in tandem with the sweet mother-son moment.
In the Sunshine State, the now-SI Swimsuit Runway Show staple also shared with us how it felt to be back for year three with a Rookie of the Year title to her name.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Sims told SI Swimsuit. “It just really cements the fact that I represent the brand and everything I’m doing is parallel to what Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] believes in.”