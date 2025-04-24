Jena Sims Shares New BTS Peek at Blue Bikini Look From SI Swimsuit Shoot in Bermuda
Jena Sims made a splash during her rookie debut in SI Swimsuit last year, and the 36-year-old is back for round two.
After Sims was declared co-winner of the magazine’s Swim Search in 2023 , the model, mother and HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) founder traveled to Mexico for her first shoot in 2024.
“Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represent our brand,” said MJ Day SI Swimsuit editor in chief said of Sims’ 2024 debut.
“She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife, proving that strength and compassion go hand in hand," Day added.
Sims also shared a touching sentiment with the magazine regarding her 2024 debut.
“I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid,” Sims explained. “I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
The model predicted her own success, and she joined photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda the following year for her sophomore shoot with SI Swimsuit.
Sporting a number of seaside looks—including a knit string bikini with sequins detailing and a seashell-decorated two-piece suit from Andi Bagus—Sims looked just as radiant in year two, as the model was all smiles in front of the camera.
The SI Swimsuit model shared a sneak peak of her time on the island to Instagram, simply captioning her post: “Bermuda bits and bobs 🏝️🇧🇲.”
In the eight photo carousel, Sims displayed candid selfies on the island, a stunning view from her flight and a behind-the-lens snapshot with the SI Swimsuit team. The last photo, which may be our personal fave, showed Sims relaxing on a lounge chair with eye and lip masks.
“I mean.... How do you get hotter,” one user commented.
“Last pic is a vibe,” another commenter shared.
And, of course, Sims had her SI Swimsuit girls cheering her on, including Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and Lauren Chan, who joined the model in Bermuda.
“Yaaassss...and The last one 😅,” Summer Wilson added.
“😍👏,” Dunne encouraged.
“ILY !!!!” Chan exclaimed.
Sims isn’t the only model to share behind the scenes footage from her time on the island. Check out more sneak peeks of the glamorous shoot in Bermuda from Katie Austin and Brooks Nader.