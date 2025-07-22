Jessie Murph Reveals Surprising Creative Process Behind Her New Album, ‘Sex Hysteria’
It’s a great time to be singer-songwriter Jessie Murph. The 20-year-old musician released her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria, on July 18, and was revealed as SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover model today.
While on set with photographer Derek Kettela in the Sunshine State, Murph posed in a number of vintage-inspired swimwear looks, including an on-brand red Juicy Couture swimsuit and cherry printed top by Adriana Degreas paired with Jeffrey Campbell heels, which resulted in the striking digital cover image.
In between takes, Murph sat down for an in-depth interview, in which she chatted with the SI Swimsuit team about everything from her favorite music genres (including soul, hip-hop and country) to the creative process for her new album, which was heavily influenced by 1960s pop culture.
“My creative process for this album, I just like freestyle on the mic,” Murph adds. “It’s very like in the moment. I have to be feeling exactly what I’m singing. If I start a song, I have to finish it that day.”
She notes that whenever she creates music, the end result is always a reflection of what she’s listening to. With this era of her music, Murph is combining all of the things she loves most, from influences like Priscilla Presley to Amy Winehouse (she recalls the late singer’s track “You Know I’m No Good” as the first song she ever sang), and her new album includes some pretty incredible featured artists.
“The features on this album are like actually my dream features,” Murph tells SI Swimsuit. “Lil Baby, Sexxy Red’s on it, Gucci Mane. And I just love ‘em all, I’m really happy they’re all on the album. I wouldn’t pick any other three people to do it.”