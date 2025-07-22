Jessie Murph’s Mantra for Dealing With Anxiety Is Worth Repeating
Singer-songwriter Jessie Murph just released her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria, and is getting ready to embark on a worldwide tour to support the album, starting with a stop in Phoenix on July 27. Today, the 20-year-old artist was revealed as SI Swimsuit’s July 2025 digital cover model.
In addition to her stunning gallery of images captured by photographer Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla., Murph sat down with our interview cameras to provide a peek inside her cell phone. In addition to sharing her most-used emojis and the oldest photo on her camera roll, Murph showed off her home screen photo, which featured an inspirational quote that she enjoys reflecting on to help her anxiety.
“It says, ‘You only feel negative about something when it isn’t for you,’” Murph explained of the words on the background of her cell phone. “I listen to this lady called Abraham Hicks a lot, she’s very, like, spiritual. And she said that one time and it really clicked for me and now anytime I’m feeling like anxious about something, I’m like, I just shouldn’t be feeling anxious about it because it’s not for me. So that’s what that means.”
During her phone tour, the “Blue Strips” singer also revealed the last text message she sent at the time, which was a sweet and supportive message to her stylist, Amanda Merten, who orchestrated her vintage looks on the SI Swimsuit set.
“Somebody commented on one of my videos and said, ‘Your stylist is working overtime and should be awarded because this new era is it,’” she said. “I sent it to her and I said, ‘Agreed.’”