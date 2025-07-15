Jordan Chiles Opens Up About Reclaiming Her Story in Her Memoir: ‘This Is Me’
Before Jordan Chiles strutted the catwalk during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in late May, the first-time cover girl spoke with the brand about her monumental start to 2025, specifically touching on the release of her debut memoir titled I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams.
“I wanted to tell people my story in the way that was supposed to be told,” the Olympic gymnast shared with the magazine. “A lot of people were making up narratives and doing all these things, and it was just like: this is me, this is my story and I want you guys to know the truth.”
In the memoir, Chiles reflects on her gymnastics career, as well as life in the public eye, specifically addressing her 2024 Paris Olympic stint, where her bronze medal award in floor exercise was rescinded.
“I think for me, knowing that I was able to put [the book] out, it was easier for me just to, like, let it be and let it relax,” Chiles continued. “And, you know, I can [leave] the trauma in the past and [it will] just let me do what I need to do.”
After her book was released in March, Chiles continued to shine in the months ahead. At SI Swimsuit, she secured her first cover spot for the 2025 issue, which was released in May, donning the front page as one of four cover models alongside Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek Pinault.
“I’m very proud of myself, and, you know, that was just the beginning of what my journey was like. I have so much more to do," the athlete concluded.
The model, Olympian and best-selling author shared a similar sentiment with The Cut back in February, explaining that—despite her many monumental accomplishments—the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old superstar.
“I don’t consider myself famous. People will say otherwise, but I still feel like I have a lot to do, learn and show before I can feel like an A-list celebrity,” Chiles explained. “If it took Beyoncé 26 years to get Album of the Year [at the Grammys], I feel like I have a lot more to accomplish.”
If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that we'll have on our eyes Chiles as she continues to soar to new heights. And, after inquiring if another Olympic run is in her future, she said, “It’s on my mind. It’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it.”