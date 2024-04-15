Josephine Skriver Sizzled on the Sands of the Dominican Republic
Ananya Panchal
Josephine Skriver just celebrated another trip around the sun, and we’re honoring the 31-year-old with a marvelous throwback to her SI Swimsuit debut. The model made a splash in 2020 when she was awarded with the Rookie of the Year title following her photo shoot with Kate Powers on the breathtaking beaches of the Dominican Republic.
The Denmark native, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, April 14, returned for a total of three consecutive issues with the brand. For her sophomore feature, she traveled to Sacramento, Calif., with photographer Anne Menke for a unique, western-inspired feature. The following year, she was captured by James Macari in Montenegro.
“It started out as a conversation between me and my agency. Two years ago, [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ Day wanted to meet me, so I walked into her office and we had such a fun conversation and just clicked. They finally said we’re going to shoot the magazine, and I flipped out. It was one of the first things I said when I walked into my agency. Sports Illustrated, Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to be the face of a makeup brand [Maybelline New York]. I somehow managed to check all the three things off. When I got that SI call, I was like ‘I got a trifecta! I did it!’ I was jumping up and down,” she recalled about landing her initial SI Swimsuit gig. “[Posing for SI Swimsuit] is absolutely incredible. It’s also kind of, like, an out-of-body experience. You feel like you’re part of writing history. It’s groundbreaking. I have been in this industry for, like, 10 and something years now. It’s been incredibly stunning to see the development [that’s happened]. From what I walked into [in the industry], and what it’s finally developed into and how inclusive it is today is amazing. People can say, ‘I see myself in this person.’ It’s just such a healthy development we’re walking into and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this.”
Today, Skriver is a mom and the creator of activewear brand JOJA, which she cofounded with fellow model and friend Jasmine Tookes. Skriver, who has starred on the cover of countless magazines, including Vanity Fair, Allure, Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, shares her daughter, Aurora James, with her husband, musician Alexander De Leon.
Below are six jaw-dropping photos from Skriver’s debut in the Dominican Republic.