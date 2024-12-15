Kate Love’s Hanukkah Traditions Are Just As Cozy As Her Seasonal Home Decor
If you follow SI Swimsuit legend Kate Love on Instagram, you know she has an incredible aesthetic. From her personal style to her child’s nursery to her home decor, the Canadian supermodel embraces a minimalist and chic vibe that—naturally—extends to her holiday decorations.
Bock and her family reside in Miami, where her husband, Kevin Love, plays for the Miami Heat, and this year, the 36-year-old was up to the challenge of bringing a snowy, northeast Christmas to the tropics—at least indoors, that is.
“ I usually like big fir or pine garland and things that smell very wintry, but in Miami, I went a little different and did eucalyptus leaves and berries with lights that felt still green and festive, but more like they didn’t contrast too much with a palm tree outside of my door,” Love tells SI Swimsuit of her holiday decor. “And then we have a big tree. Interestingly, I like it flocked. I’ve never really done that before, but somehow, the white tree sort of worked in our living room.”
Love, who is Jewish, celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas in her household, and she enjoys sharing longstanding family traditions with her spouse and their 18-month old daughter.
“ We just get together and sing every night and light the candle and have our menorah and our moment together with our family,” Love, who just announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2, explains. “And I’m excited now to have my own daughter and be able to do that with her. Kevin has done so well at learning the prayer pretty well, so he can kind of at least hum along, if not sing it with us. It’s just a nice time to gather together and be a family.”
The model’s seasonal home decor blends traditions from both holidays, and she’s always playing music, watching holiday movies, baking and making her family home feel fun and festive. Homemade cinnamon rolls, pancakes and hot chocolate are regularly on the holiday menu in Love’s kitchen. And while they often don’t get to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 due to her husband’s basketball schedule, gathering with loved ones whenever they get the chance is what matters most.
“Just getting together with the people that mean the most, that’s what it's about,” Love says.