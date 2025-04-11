From the Beach to the Pages: 9 Best Kate Upton SI Swimsuit Photos Over the Years
To this day, the world stands in awe of Kate Upton’s timeless beauty.
The very moment this iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model debuted with the brand in 2011 with both her body paint photo shoot and her shoot in the Philippines, something shifted, and that something could be best described as society’s minds going from dormant to absolutely blown away by the fact that this blonde bombshell exists.
From 2011 all the way to 2024, she’s spent over a decade being at the top of her A-game. She’s grown a lot since her debut, so much so that it’s absolutely necessary to take a look back at her journey over the years to truly cherish the life and beauty of this legend.
Without further ado, here are nine photos of Upton that are the crème de la crème of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit career thus far, and where better to begin than with her marvelous Philippines shoot?
Upton’s babyface in her Philippines shoot was so cute, it’s unbelievable!
Her very first shoot showed just how young she was. If only this 18-year-old knew how much her life would change from this photo shoot onward—a face becoming so recognized and beloved.
There’s beauty, and then there’s beauty so immense that it steals all the attention away from the gorgeous sunset skies. The latter is certainly what Upton harbors as all eyes remained on her, despite being in front of the magical backdrop that was this Philippines beach.
Her light blue bikini was the perfect choice here not only because it stands out from nature, but also because it complements her sky blue eyes. What’s more, this swimsuit is perfectly formfitting, allowing her physique to have the spotlight.
Even when she’s wearing next to nothing, this American model still knows a thing or two about how to be immensely stylish.
The oversized leaf covering her chest was simply before its time, as an image of this caliber wasn’t something many had seen before. From here on, her legacy was secured, kickstarting a successful career that would be full of so many more Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers and features.
Despite the blistering cold of Antarctica, Upton never hesitated to give us a delicious serving of face and body.
This pure white one-piece swimsuit topped off with an elegant fur coat made her look like an ice goddess ruling a glorious snow kingdom. And while she isn't exactly an ice goddess in this reality, it’s a fun thought to imagine she’s elemental royalty elsewhere—and this epic snap serves as proof.
The Michigan native didn’t hold back in the slightest in her Antarctica shoot as she delivered yet another praiseworthy look. This time, she opted for a white bikini bottom with tie strings on the side. She topped this ensemble off with a fashionable winter jacket to not only keep her warm, but to also add some flare to this already magnificent look.
The penguins of the icy landscape in Antarctica must’ve been in for a treat while having none other than Upton grace the place with her presence.
Switching gears from the freezing weather of Antarctica, it’s a no-brainer to take a gander at Upton’s Mexico shoot next, as it’s one of her best.
Now a seasoned model, Upton knew exactly how to contort and hold her body for the perfect pose. This is evident in the above photo, especially because Upton looks effortlessly regal and dignified. Be it the black and nude dress from Grace Ling or the way her blonde hair blows in the wind, there’s nothing not to adore in this picture.
Upton channels her inner Baywatch babe with this super sexy scarlet one-piece swimsuit from Versace.
In the swimsuit, she looks confident, bearing a lovely half-smile that speaks to her refined yet relaxed composure. One also can’t help but notice the way her figure sits superbly in this ensemble, hugging her dips and curves in all the right places.
There’s just something about the way the Tower Heist actress poses in this multicolored geometric-patterned two-piece bikini with such ease, it’s goosebumps-inducing.
From the way every color enhanced Upton’s smooth skin to the way she made this ensemble look like something she could wear for her day to day activities, there’s no doubt that by this photo shoot in Mexico, Upton had mastered the art of modeling, knowing how to show the camera an amazing time.
After over a decade of showcasing her beauty for all the world to see, Upton returned yet again for the 60th Anniversary Legends photo shoot along with her peers who have also modeled for the brand. Here, she was honored for being one of the extraordinary models that put Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on the map, a dignification no one can ever deny her.
Upton is a gracious sight in this 2024 shoot, wearing a light brown strapless gown that makes her look straight out of a Renaissance painting. Her polished aura can be felt through any screen, speaking to what a class act she is.
“I’m so honored to be on the cover for @si_swimsuit’s 60th anniversary,” Upton wrote in the caption of her Instagram post celebrating her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit achievement. “SI has been a huge part of my career so it felt really special to be back with @yutsai88 and @mj_day, alongside the other amazing women included on the cover.”
With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit being so engrained in Upton’s career, it’s truly a delight to watch how much she’s grown over the years.
As stated before, the world still (and probably forever will) stand in awe of Upton’s beauty.