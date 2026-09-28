Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Most Buzzworthy Baseball Moments Together

After 21 years in the league, Justin Verlander officially pitched his last MLB game on Saturday, Sept. 26. Following a career that included three Cy Young Award wins, an American League MVP win, two World Series Championship wins and plenty more, the 43-year-old athlete played his final game at Comerica Park this past weekend, ending his career with the Detroit Tigers (who selected Verlander as the second overall pick of the 2004 MLB draft).

Though the Old Dominion graduate also played for the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in addition to the Tigers, retiring with the franchise that started his career made for a special moment for Tigers fans. And when Verlander’s daughter, Genevieve, whom he shares with SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton, pulled him from the mound for a final time on Saturday, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Verlander, who was named the MLB Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 following Tommy John surgery, and Upton are the ultimate pair, having first connected on a commercial shoot in 2012. While they began dating the following year, they parted ways for a bit before reconnecting in 2014. The rest, as they say, is history. Verlander and Upton announced their engagement in 2016 and the two tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017. A year later, they welcomed their daughter, and in June 2025, the pair expanded their family once again with the birth of their son, Bellamy.

When she first joined the SI Swimsuit family, Upton took home Rookie of the Year honors following her 2011 photo shoot with Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines. The Michigan native went on to land the cover of the magazine the following year after being photographed in Australia. Upton’s iconic 2013 SI Swimsuit Issue cover was captured by Derek Kettela in Antarctica, and since then, the 34-year-old model and mom has posed for the magazine in exotic locations like the Bahamas, Fiji, Aruba and more. In 2024, she not only landed a solo cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, but also took part in a group photo shoot with fellow brand legends in Hollywood, Fla., that resulted in a triptych of magazine covers.

While here at SI Swimsuit, we obviously regard Upton as an icon of the brand, she is also one half of one of our favorite celebrity couples! In honor of Verlander’s retirement, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite buzzworthy baseball moments he and Upton have shared together over the years.

Verlander’s career celebration ceremony

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and their children | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The day before Verlander pitched his last game, the athlete was honored with a career celebration ceremony at Comerica Park, which he attended with his family.

All smiles at the ballpark

Justin Velander, Kate Upton and their daughter | Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Verlander, Upton and their daughter posed together at Comerica Park on June 21, 2026, prior to the Tigers defeating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 at home.

2022 World Series win

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and their daughter | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the Astros won the 2022 World Series on Nov. 5, 2022, Upton famously interrupted Verlander’s Fox Sports interview to congratulate her spouse.

Kate Upton is the goat idc pic.twitter.com/SIdj5JuxZm — alex (@highlightheaven) November 6, 2022

Moving on up

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander | Elsa/Getty Images

When the Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series in 2022, Upton and Verlander were all smiles.

2017 World Series win

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander | Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

No one was more excited than Upton when the Astros won the 2017 World Series on Nov. 1, 2017, after defeating the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Celebrating multiple achievements at once

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After the Astros won Game 7 of the ALCS in October 2017, Verlander was awarded the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player award and snuggled up with Upton to celebrate.

A viral flirty moment

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

You’ve no doubt seen this viral moment before, which is honestly straight out of a rom-com. If not, watch it here!

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