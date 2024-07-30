Katie Austin and Christen Harper Are BFF Goals As They Celebrate Their Bridal Eras
Katie Austin and Christen Harper were instant BFFS when they first connected through the Swim Search in 2021. The models, who went on to co-win the open casting call that year, and were named co-Rookies of the Year in 2022 following their features in Motenengro and Barbados, respectively, have remained close ever since. This year, both women tied the knot with their longtime boyfriends and they just shared the most adorable video celebrating each other‘s “bridal era.”
Fitness influencer Austin and Lane Armstrong got married in early May in La Quinta, Calif. The couple met on dating app the The League in 2020. Meanwhile, Harper and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff held their intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. in mid-June, after meeting on Raya several years ago.
In Austin’s new Instagram video, the two held hands and danced around in two separate clips with one of them as the bride while the other played bridesmaid. The snippets were split by a cool, seamless transition as the pair, who were both photographed in Portugal for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, switched roles later in the summer.
Austin, 30, donned a stunning floral strapless white gown, while Harper dazzled in a gorgeous yellow satin gown. In the following snippet, Harper, 31, wore her breathtaking fitted strapless white dress with a trendy scarf detail, and Austin rocked a plunging brown slip dress.
“Experiencing the wedding era with @christenharper was the best- so many shared moments & joy!!! Grateful for you and this chapter of our life. CHEERS TO THE GOFFS!! The easiest couple to celebrate🫶👰 can’t wait to share more from their magical love filled weekend🤍,” Austin wrote. The video was set to Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”
“Truly so special going through this season of life with you 🤍✨,” Harper chimed in the comments.