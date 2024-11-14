Katie Austin’s Chic Black Triangle Two-Piece Has This Glamorously Unique Detail
For the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, the brand fashion editors really outdid themselves. Each year, they are tasked with outfitting all of the talent in the best swimwear on the market, and each year they deliver. But there was just something about the styling for each of the 2024 photo shoots that had us particularly enamored.
In one destination, the talent wore all white for their features. In another, they went bright red—a trendy pick if you ask the powers that be in the fashion world. And while we love a good monochromatic moment, we think the styling that has stuck with us most in the months since was that of the Portugal photo shoot.
In particular, we’re thinking about the feminine looks sported by the talent in the Duoro Valley—Olivia Dunne, Katie Austin, Brittney Nicole, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez and Nina Cash. If you take a look at each one of their photo shoots, you’ll notice a few common themes. Of course, the backdrop is one. But beyond that, the styling is what really ties all six of these photo shoots together.
The styling in the Duoro Valley was chosen to enhance the backdrop itself. There was something very whimsical about the verdant Portuguese countryside, and the swimwear chosen reflected that. The sets were replete with lace, ruffles, bows, pastels and delicate florals and the accessories were all vintage and fairytale-inspired.
The following look from Austin is the perfect example. While several of her styles featured bright and delicate florals, a few were more muted in tone, yet intricate in detail. The Arloe Billie Top and Bottom were just that. Though she sported the black version of the triangle two-piece set (rather than one of the bright color options), the crinkled edge made the string bikini the perfect addition to the cottagecore aesthetic. With the addition of a couple of sterling silver vintage necklaces, the whole look really came to life.
Arloe Billie Top 2.0, €100 and Billie Bottom 2.0, €100 (thisisarloe.com)
This set from Arloe is a classic in pretty much every respect. Its triangle silhouette and black hue make it timeless, while its crinkle hem gives it a unique edge.
We’re obviously big fans of this simple but chic set from Arloe—and so was Austin. Follow her lead and add it to your collection ASAP.