Katie Austin Teases Breathtaking Bermuda Photo Shoot With SI Swimsuit in Latest Instagram Vlog
Katie Austin was more than excited to return to SI Swimsuit for her fifth consecutive year since her debut in Atlantic City, N.J. in 2021. The beloved model gave the world a behind the scenes look at what she did to prepare for Bermuda, as well as all the emotions she experienced leading up to the day when she flaunted all her beauty to bring forth yet another iconic photo shoot.
As per her Instagram post, Austin kicked off her Bermuda trip prep with some light exercising and stretches. This not only kept her body physically prepared for the chaos that comes with traveling, but also gave her mind some solace since exercise is a staple in Austin’s day-to-day life. Following her workout, she washed the day away, bid a brief farewell to her puppy and husband, drank some tea and prepared for her overnight flight to Bermuda.
Moments before take-off, Austin highlighted her pre-flight regimen. Once checked in and ready to board, she ordered a nice glass of red wine to not only get rid of those overnight jitters, but also to ground her in realizing how blessed she is to be featured with SI Swimsuit once again.
Finally landing in Bermuda, Austin spent the first hours astonished by the beautiful island. The gorgeous blue waters, the bright sun and the yummy food were some of the most noteworthy parts of the Bermuda section of the video. However, the bikinis and swimsuits Austin teased to come were really what stole the show.
Austin’s full Bermuda photo shoot will officially be released in SI Swimsuit’s May 2025 issue. Until then, fans will have to be content with the hints Austin dropped in her Instagram vlog for the time being. Two weeks can’t come fast enough, especially when considering just how sickening the five-time returnee looked for her reveal!
In the reveal, she wore an elaborate jeweled piece at the bottom and only used her hands for her top to create that iconic hand-kini moment. Her tresses blew through the wind and the photographer, Ben Watts, managed to capture the shot at the perfect time to produce a snapshot so ravishing, it had the SI Swimsuit family’s social media in a frenzy for quite some time.
Check out Austin’s official Bermuda reveal here.
Only two weeks stand in the way of the world seeing the rest of the photos Austin delivered in Bermuda. The countdown to the May 2025 issue begins now!