Social Media Is Obsessed With Katie Austin’s ‘Hot,’ ‘Unreal’ SI Swimsuit Return Sneak Peek
Katie Austin’s return to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was highly anticipated. So much so that when the official first image from her 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda dropped this week, her fans were left jaw-dropped over just how mesmerizing she looked in front of those tranquil blue waters. Without a doubt, this feature goes above and beyond expectations.
For her Bermuda shoot, where she was photographed by Ben Watts, Austin left little to the imagination with her jeweled-filled full-body piece and mustard yellow bikini bottoms. This outfit made her look like a mermaid goddess, especially when paired with her wavy blonde hair and suntanned look.
If the world thought Austin’s very first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J. was an amazing moment in time, it’s safe to say fans are left amazed once again.
The reveal image, seen above, was shared on Instagram, and the reactions have been so heartwarming to see. Fans, friends and loved ones came together to not only share how utterly “unreal” and “hot” the fitness trainer looks but also celebrate her remarkable achievement of another SI Swimsuit feature.
“Wow congrats @katieaustin you look gorg,” one comment reads.
“Gawgeoussss🔥🔥😍,” said another.
“She’s beauty, she’s grace…. she’s also kind, positive, and has the most beautiful infectious energy of YOU CAN DO ANYTHING YOU SET YOUR HEART TO 🦋,” fellow fitness trainer Katrina Scott gushed.
“BEAUTIFUL!!!! Proud mama!!!!!” Austin’s mother, fitness icon Denise Austin, said, rooting for her baby girl.
“Nothing like a hand bra shot !!!! Welcome back Katie girl,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, who will also appear in the 2025 magazine, expressed in support.
As thrilled as fans, family and friends are for this recent release, no one is more proud than Austin herself as she reflected on her career with the magazine, sharing that she never gave up through her Swim Search journey.
“This is your reminder to audition for Swim Search. If you needed an extra push, then this is it, take it as your sign,” Austin shared on the SI Swimsuit Instagram story. “I auditioned for three years before I got it and it has truly changed my life. I’m here in Bermuda—year five—and if I never submitted my tape I would never be here today.”
“You miss one hundred percent of the shots that you don’t take—that was in my audition tape when I won, so I’m going to quote it again here,” she added. “I believe in you. Believe in yourself. You got this. This could be your life just next year.”
The love and excitement she has for year five certainly radiates throughout her Bermuda photo and behind the scenes clips. Want your shot at winning Swim Search? Applications for the open casting call are still open until March 31. Apply here.