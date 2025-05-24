Kelsey Anderson Celebrates Summertime and Cupshe Swimwear Collab With Sultry Photo Set
Kelsey Anderson is celebrating summer early with a stunning new photo set featuring pieces from her very own collaboration with Cupshe.
After winning the heart of Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor, Anderson made a name for herself as a content creator, building a dedicated fanbase thanks to her authenticity and effortlessly cool style. Recently, she further utilized that effortlessly cool style, partnering with Cupshe for a swimwear collaboration—and yes, we’ll take one of every swimsuit in every color, please and thank you!
Delighting her Instagram followers with a sultry new photo set captioned, “Summer came early with my @cupshe collab ☺️☀️👙 Use code ‘Kelsey’ - 15% off for orders over $69, or 20% off orders over $109 😚 #cupshe #cupshexkelseyanderson,” Anderson showed off some of the exceptional pieces available in her collaboration, which is available for purchase now.
With styles ranging from a fitted floral print bikini to a plunging black monokini to an adorable blue gingham one-piece, the swimwear line has a little something for everyone, displaying flattering fits and unique silhouettes.
And SI Swimsuit had a chance to chat with Anderson about the swimwear line before its release, where she revealed that it was her hope to blend multiple styles that she personally loves, saying, “I like to play around with fashion. I do like tomboy looks as well, but I like to look pretty and classy, but then I also like to look a little hot.” A dichotomy that definitely comes through in the designs for her Cupshe pieces!
And it should come as no surprise that Anderson’s comment section was positively packed with her famous friends, who all rushed to the post to share their love for the swimwear line and the gorgeous woman modeling it:
“Obsessed r u kidding??! 🥵,” actress and singer Victoria Justice asked.
“Wow,” model Olivia Ponton wrote. Later, she even returned to add a second comment, stating, “You’re so gorgeous.”
“HOT,” fiancé Graziadei declared (and we have to agree with him!).
And speaking of Graziadei, the couple appeared to have quite the fun weekend together as they celebrated his birthday on May 24.
In a separate Instagram video, the pair enjoyed some popcorn while standing in front of the iconic Disneyland castle, wearing matching yellow shirts and joking about what they’d do next now that the birthday boy had officially completed his “30 before 30” (referring to a list of personal goals a person creates to be completed by their 30th birthday).
And as many fans in the comments joked, what’s next for the couple is, of course, their impending wedding, which is planned for early 2027!