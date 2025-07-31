Nicole Williams English Radiated Ethereal Energy White Crochet Bikini
Nicole Williams English’s third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature was filled with memorable moments, but one of the most striking looks was her handcrafted ivory crochet set from Akoia Swim. The white “Coconut” shade of this artisanal set poppwed beautifully against the lush Jamaican backdrop, offering a dreamy combination of simplicity, texture and elegance.
The Monte Bikini ($145) is a detailed crochet G-string inspired by an original 1970s silhouette. The versatile top can be styled over the shoulder or as a halter-neck, while the Brazilian-cut bottoms offer minimal coverage, perfect for tanning. A tight elastic ensures a secure fit and the lightweight, breathable crochet makes it an effortless choice for sun-drenched beach days.
Adding to the beachy charm, SI Swim stylists paired the suit with a colorful rope necklace by Joie DiGiovanni, adorned with tiny white puka shells that perfectly complemented the beachy vibe of a crochet two-piece.
What makes this piece even more special is its story. Each Akoia suit is ethically handmade by skilled women artisans in Balinese mountain villages, using locally sourced materials and traditional techniques passed down through generations. The label’s commitment to slow fashion and cultural preservation makes every suit a wearable work of art.
The Canadian model’s journey with the franchise is one of empowerment and inspiration. In 2022, she made headlines by announcing her pregnancy on the Swim Week runway. Her 2023 rookie debut, shot in Dominica while she was seven months pregnant, earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The following summer, the 41-year-old walked the runway with baby India Moon on her hip, marking an unforgettable full-circle moment. Her 2024 feature in Mexico and her 2025 shoot have only solidified her place as a fan favorite.
In May the Nia Lynn founder graced the catwalk again at the W South Beach.
“This is surreal. I counted—this is my fourth show, which is crazy. Time flies. [India] is two-and-a-half now. Every time I get asked to [walk the runway] again, I’m like, ‘Really?’ It’s such an amazing compliment to be wanted back. I’m excited,” Williams English gushed ahead of the annual show.
“I’m trying to live in the moment. You try to prepare as much as possible. I feel like I prepared more before I had a kid, but now she’s at that stage where she’s very demanding, so I didn’t get a chance to physically prepare. I’m just hoping I look good out there,” she continued. “Mentally, I feel like I’m there. I’m ready. And honestly, that’s the good thing about SI [Swimsuit]. It’s about empowerment and owning who you are anyway. Everybody is unique in their own way. I feel really comfortable and confident.”