Kim Kardashian Revives Music Career With ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video in Blonde Bob, Fans React
Kim Kardashian gave her fans an early Christmas gift with her latest social media share.
In the trending post, Kardashian can be seen singing “Santa Baby,” a Christmas classic that many consider a staple for the holiday season. However, rather than the mom of four going with a G-rated version, the business mogul ensured the song was a sultry rendition that certainly prompts intrigue.
To match the sensual cover, Kardashian gave fans a video that puts a new spin on Christmas videos, proving it’s OK to deviate from the norm. From her busty outfit and tossed blonde hair to enlisting Nadia Lee Cohen, Charlie Denis and her brother-in-law Travis Barker to bring it all to life, the reality TV star pulled out all the stops to create a video no one would ever forget.
Fans were rightfully delighted by this project, especially because the last time they heard the Kardashians star sing was when she and her family attempted to release a Christmas album. Although an album never came to be, if the songs released were to sound anything like what Kardashian posted, it’s safe to say that most listeners would be more than happy to stream every song.
“Dope on all levels 👏🏼👏🏼📹🖤,” one comment expressed.
“Love this.. the whole alternative 70s vibe is working,” one fan noticed.
“Creativity at 💯! I love how you consistently challenge the status quo. Keep them talking,” another comment stated.
Her latest Instagram post isn’t the only time Kardashian has challenged the status quo. Recently, she has been testing out different aesthetics with her business ventures.
SKIMS, one of Kardashian’s most famous brands, has recently received acclaim from new and old fans alike. While most of this rise in popularity is due to the shapewear brand being a luxurious yet affordable option for those who want stylish items, SKIMS’s creative direction is yet another reason why people find themselves more drawn to this particular brand than others.
Between enlisting celebrities like Missing's Nia Long to model for her and collaborating with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and The North Face, fans can't get enough of the places Kardashian’s mind goes to keep her businesses fresh.
SKIMS, which celebrated its fifth anniversary this year, has grown so much that even Kardashian is occasionally taken aback after seeing various stars sport her shapewear.
“I remember I walked into some Hollywood party and there were a lot of well-known people and one of the girls, an actress, she literally yelled ‘Skims!’ as soon as I walked in the room,” Kardashian shared with TIME Magazine. “Someone just lifted her top and goes, ‘I’m wearing a Skims!’ I don’t know if it’s called imposter syndrome or whatever, I still always feel that, but I think it’s part of what keeps me going. I never dreamed that this would be my life.”
For Kardashian, the sky isn’t even the limit, which is why she’s going to continue going against the grain to ensure she always stays ahead of the game even if time runs out.
“I am getting to a place where I feel like there’s nothing more precious than time,” Kardashian expressed when asked why she keeps working hard. “I think sometimes people don’t realize how important time is and live their life as if it’s endless [...] I do have limits and it’s not that I feel like I need to prove anything. It’s that I just genuinely like trying new things and seeing what I like and don’t like and sometimes I like to do things that are just uncomfortable. I think sometimes you need a little kick in that way to see what you’re really made of.”
In 2022, Kardashian nearly broke the internet when making her debut with SI Swimsuit, posing for Greg Swales’s lens in the Dominican Republic.