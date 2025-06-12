Lauren Chan Channels Bold Boss Energy in Steamy ‘Cosmopolitan’ Feature With Fiancée Hayley Kosan
SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model Lauren Chan and self-proclaimed “Sports Illustrated Husband of the Year” Hayley Kosan just gave Cosmopolitan a peek into their adorable relationship.
In a June 11 article from the publication, Chan and Kosan were featured as one of seven couples in attendance at Cosmopolitan’s debut “Love Ball” in partnership with Bumble. This was part of the latest edition of Cosmo Couples, a series which the publication also shared on Instagram.
For the photo shoot, Chan went for office siren vibes in an all-black ensemble consisting of a lacy undergarment and perfectly tailored blazer, complete with a messy bun updo. For Kosan, she matched Chan with a monochromatic look, wearing a black ultra-cropped top, matching sleeves and black leather pants. Scroll to the fifth slide to see their striking ‘fits.
Fellow couples included Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey, Kyle Chase and Veronika Slowikowska, Tom Prior and Benton McClintock, Mal Wright and Sammy Picone, Neo Macias and Zeema Das and Julia Knitel and PJ Adzima.
“This is Hayley’s first time at BOOM. It’s always fun to be on top of the city for a night of partying,” Chan told the magazine. In the feature, the two noted they were specifically in attendance at the Big Apple event to celebrate Cosmopolitan editor in chief Willa Bennett’s inaugural issue.
“It’s the magazine that taught everyone about sex,” Kosan added. Chan chimed in, noting, “It’s everything I could have ever asked for. And now it’s being run by a lesbian! Um, hello?”
Additionally, Chan posted her and Kosan’s image from the fold to her own feed, along with several more behind the scenes moments.
“HAPPY PRIDE!” The model wrote as part of the post’s caption, crediting YSL, Victoria’s Secret and Naturalizer for her monochromatic look.
Here at SI Swimsuit, witnessing Chan’s relationship on full display hits home, as the model has previously credited her experience with the brand as a catalyst in living her truth.
“I started my coming out journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023,” Chan told us following the news of her engagement to the film director in March. “Love is love, and I’m very proud to be representing that within such a culture-shaping publication.”
In 2023, Chan penned an article titled “How I Came Out, Got Divorced, and Landed In SI Swimsuit” during her first feature in the fold. She then returned to the brand in 2024 for a sophomore shoot in Mexico before earning the coveted cover spot in 2025.
“It’s not just being included, it’s that extra step of celebration,” Chan told PEOPLE regarding her groundbreaking cover image. “It’s that extra platform to represent people like me who haven’t been here before, and now they can see themselves somewhere like this platform and imagine that they can be there too.”