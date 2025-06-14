Lauren Chan’s Fierce Intimate Wear Video Comes With a Message You Need to Hear
Lauren Chan took to social media this week to remind you that you’re sexy—yes, you!—and don’t you dare forget it.
The SI Swimsuit staple and 2025 cover model—having been featured as one of four cover stars alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles—has always been a passionate size-inclusion advocate. And this week, in an Instagram post shared to her hundreds of thousands of followers, she shared a simple but important reminder as we head into the summer months: “You do not have to be thin to be sexy.“
In the video clip, Chan modeled a perfectly tailored black lingerie set consisting of items from Amina Muaddi, Victoria’s Secret and YSL. The bra featured a delicate-looking scalloped lace fabric and thin boning to provide ample support. The matching lace panty was in a classic bikini cut with delicate hardware details on the sides.
The look was further accessorized with a fitted black blazer for an added layer of elegance, as well as an adorable pair of square-toed Mary Jane heels. Her long, dark tresses were left down for ultimate flipping capabilities, blowing carefree for a sultry, windswept final look. Her makeup was left natural, with strong eyebrows, pink cheeks and nude lips that highlighted her effortless beauty.
Still, her best accessory was easily her confidence as she danced around to Reneé Rapp’s hit song “Leave Me Alone” while being photographed by Isaac Anthony, who snapped away to capture every pose.
With a video this gorgeous and a reminder this important, it was no surprise that many of Chan’s followers, fans and famous friends stopped by her comment section to share some love and applaud the model’s message:
“Get it gurrrl,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane wrote.
“I could watch this all day 💥💥💥,” TV personality Tracy Moore added.
“Lauren it’s 9am! Don’t need a coffee now,” podcaster and fellow SI Swimsuit runway model Sarah Nicole Landry joked.
Chan’s stunning lingerie photo was taken as part of a feature for Them, who crowned the model “The Hottest Woman on Earth” as part of their superlatives (which they note are “awards for our favorite people made up by our favorite people”), and we couldn’t agree with them more!
In a piece published on Them’s website to accompany the superlative, model, author and trans advocate Geena Rocero shared some sweet words about Chan while using a delightful nature-based metaphor, writing, “When I think about supermodel Lauren Chan, molten rock comes to mind because she is that hot. Just like volcanic magma, she’s been tested in her core and transformed into her solidly unapologetic self—she’s lava-ing, so to speak.”
And of course Chan’s fiancée Haley Kosan also got in on the fun, writing on the brand’s Instagram announcement: “FINALLY I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR YEARS.”