Lori Harvey Is Radiant With Gorgeous Beach Bikini Snaps in Her ‘Happy Place’
Lori Harvey looked amazing on her recent vacation in the Maldives and she’s making sure everyone knows it. The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to post a series of flicks of her best swimsuits and outfits she wore while she was having the time of her life on the tropical beach.
The outfits ranged from an alluring orange bikini top and denim capris combo that looked absolutely stunning on Harvey’s complexion to a cozy patterned pantsuit adorned with a tan brown cowboy hat which provided her with shade in the heat. However, the piece that took fans’ breaths away had to be the dark brown bikini set accessorized with gorgeous body jewelry from Jacquie Aiche and the same brown cowboy hat previously mentioned.
This particular ensemble simply did Harvey’s body all the favors as it not only fit her form perfectly but also made her skin glisten that just more. Even the 28-year-old, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico in 2024, would agree that this look is a certified banger as she made sure it was the first picture everyone marveled at when she posted the carousel. “Happy girl in her happy place 🥰,” she captioned the post shared with her 4.8 million followers.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” singer Snoh Aalegra commented.
“The body I printed out for my visionboard 2025,” said a fan.
“Body is teaaaaaa,” added another.
Her caption reaffirms that the February Playboy cover star was living her best life surrounded by loved ones in the beautiful location where she celebrated her January birthday.
As for what’s going on in her personal life, Harvey is seemingly single and has no problem setting the record straight on incorrect romance rumors or ships. Some recently shared their desire for the Yevrah Swim founder and Mufasa: The Lion King actor Aaron Pierre to get together, however, Harvey does not feel the same. “No thank you, leave me aloneeee,” she commented on a TikTok video from influencer Char Mason on the subject.
Harvey’s dating history includes Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, who she dated for almost two years, and Snowfall actor Damson Idris, who she was seeing for about a year.
With Harvey understandably adamant about protecting her peace and chasing the high that can only come from a tropical getaway, leaving the celebrity alone to enjoy the single life is all fans can do until she’s ready to dip her feet back into the dating pool again. For now, however, the only water she’s dipping her toes in is in the Maldives.