Meet Your Cover Model: Hilary Duff Is Doing Things Her Way

To say Hilary Duff is a “millennial icon” would be the understatement of, well, the millennium.

An actor, recording artist, New York Times bestselling author and proud mother of four, Duff’s work on and offscreen helped define early 2000s pop culture and shape a generation. And now, she’s adding “2026 SI Swimsuit cover model” to her illustrious list of accomplishments. Taking to the sun-drenched shores of South Caicos, the multihyphenate posed for photographer Kat Irlin for her debut feature in the annual issue.

“Hilary’s career arc is its own form of quiet rebellion, in which she continues to reinvent herself, leaning into each season with confidence, humor and grace,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says of the 2026 cover model.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Click here to view Hilary Duff’s full gallery.

Duff first broke onto the scene in the early 2000s, starring in the titular role on Disney Channel’s beloved Lizzie McGuire series. From there, she reprised the role in the endlessly quotable Lizzie McGuire Movie (“Sing for me, Paolo!”), further cementing her status as a certified movie star with projects like Agent Cody Banks, A Cinderella Story and Cheaper by the Dozen. More recently, she returned to TV with lead roles on popular shows including How I Met Your Father and Younger, the latter of which ran for seven seasons.

Amid her growing star power onscreen, Duff also took her talents to music. She started with a Christmas album in 2002, then released her second studio album, Metamorphosis, in 2003. Featuring well-known hits like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean,” her sophomore effort went on to be certified quadruple platinum. She released three more albums over the next decade, with her last hitting airwaves in 2015—that is, until now.

“People asked me for years when I’d make another album, and I always skirted around that question,” Duff tells SI Swimsuit. “The truth is I didn’t really know if I ever would because I had never gotten to make an album the way I wanted to.”

In February 2026, the star made her long-awaited return to music with her latest album, luck...or something. And this time around, she’s doing things her way. “I had my husband as producer, and I made the music I wanted to make ... It represents who I am now, which is complicated and mature, but dressed in sequins,” Duff says. “This entire experience has felt like therapy.”

And it’s not just a new album that fans are getting from the recording artist in 2026. Duff is also heading back on the road for her first tour in over 18 years with dates across seven countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Duff comes to SI Swimsuit at a time of transformation, reestablishing her role as not only a heavy hitter in pop culture but as an artist redefining her influence. On set in South Caicos, she reflected on how her attitude has changed since the early days of her career, landing in a place of appreciation. “I can look at my body now and appreciate all the things it has done for me,” she said. “I no longer find that I am constantly comparing myself—and that is a better place to exist.”

Duff is one of four cover stars for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. She is joined by comedian Tiffany Haddish, four-time brand star Nicole Williams English and content creator and mogul Alix Earle. Read more here.