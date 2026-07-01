A Look Back at Birthday Girl Meredith Mickelson’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Happy birthday, Meredith Mickelson! The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie turns 27 today, Wednesday, July 1. The model-actress was featured in this year’s annual magazine after posing for photographer Ruven Afanador in Botswana.

The Atlanta native first began modeling at the age of 14, and has since been featured in publications like Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Maxim, Rolling Stone and other popular magazines. Mickelson has collaborated with major brands like Maybelline and Christian Louboutin, and in addition to modeling, has developed a career as an actress. She had a role on FX’s The Beauty and was recently seen in HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

While on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Botswana, Mickelson modeled a number of gorgeous bikinis with bold accessories like boots and body chains. Following the reveal of her first photograph when she was announced as a rookie in March, Mickelson referred to her time on set as the “BEST DAY OF [HER] LIFE.” Later, in conversation with Numéro Netherlands, Mickelson elaborated on what her rookie feature in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue meant to her.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 12,” she told the outlet. “I’m from a smaller town in Georgia, so this kind of life wasn’t exactly laid out in front of me, but I know I wanted it badly, even then. I remember cutting out pictures from the magazine and making posters, then sending it as fan mail to the women on those pages. Kind of creepy, but thought I killed it. Something about it just stuck with me. It’s been a huge dream of mine way over a decade, I never let go of it. So, to be in it now it’s a lot. To be honest, it was so unexpected. I kind of accepted it wasn't in my cards so when my agent called me, I was shocked. It means more than I can probably articulate.”

In addition to appearing in this year’s print issue, Mickelson participated in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for Swim Week. She strutted her stuff at the W South Beach in May, marking her official catwalk debut with the brand. In addition to a gorgeous gold two-piece by Shall We, Mickelson modeled an edgy black Norma Kamali one-piece with studded detail and a red Lybethras Swimwear bikini. See all of the incredible looks here, and in honor of the model’s birthday, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her rookie feature below.

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by SAME. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Ja | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Anko. Boots by DVF. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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