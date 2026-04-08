Napheesa Collier Makes Daring Debut for SI Swimsuit 2026 in Chic Two-Piece Set

Napheesa Collier is officially part of the SI Swimsuit family!

On Wednesday, April 8, the magazine announced yet another group of models slated to appear in the 2026 issue, following those who shot in Botswana, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico and Fort Myers, Fla. The latest collective, also photographed by Katherine Goguen in the Sunshine State, comprised an elite trio of athletes, including Sophie Cunningham, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and the aforementioned Collier.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A five-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, 2019 Rookie of the Year, 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and a vice president on the WNBPA executive committee, Collier is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court.

She also cofounded Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, with Breanna Stewart in 2023, and—earlier this week—the Minnesota Lynx player was among the latest group of WNBA stars to be “cored” with ESPN stating, “The core designation gives a team exclusive negotiating rights to a player and comes with a baseline contract of a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth the supermax ($1.4 million in 2026), though the player can negotiate different terms.”

At the South Seas Resort, on the shores of Captiva Island, Collier joined the SI Swimsuit team for her first-ever feature. Following the announcement, many Collier’s fans, famous friends and fellow athletes hopped on Instagram to cheer her on in the comment section.

“WOWWWWW😍😍😍😍,” Cameron Brink penned. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Fitzpatrick exclaimed, “PHEEEEEE you did that !!!”

Shop the look

If you’re hoping to twin with this WNBA superstar, we have good news! The gorgeous MIKOH two-piece set she wore in her debut photo is currently still available for purchase. We'd consider that a *slam dunk.* (Pun intended.)

Both pieces worn by Collier in her debut snapshot are available in classic black or ivory colorways in sizes XS through XXL (though the top is currently sold out in XS). You can shop the items below, or head over to MIKOH’s site to mix and match to your heart’s content.

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Suzu Top | MIKOH

Featuring flattering ruching and knotted details for added texture, the brand notes that the adjustable Suzu Top is “a triangle top option that lives more on the skimpy side of coverage,” crafted using a mix of recycled nylon and spandex fabrics.

Uvita Bottom | MIKOH

The coordinating Uvita Bottom is also adjustable and just as flirty as the top. With a cheeky cut and gathered fabric details making for a unique closet staple option, the brand calls the look “an updated take on our string bikini.”

More SI Swimsuit: