NFL WAG Brittany Mahomes Was a Tropical Floral Vision in This String Set in Belize
Brittany Mahomes made her SI Swimsuit debut with photographer Derek Kettela in Belize earlier this year and the reveal, which came ahead of the 60th anniversary release in May, practically broke the internet just days before her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.
The certified fitness trainer and former professional soccer player described the experience as beyond anything she ever imagined, even in her “wildest dreams.”
The 29-year-old, who celebrates her birthday in August, exuded undeniable confidence, dazzling in a lineup of striking fiery red swimwear, including bikinis, monokinis and chic one-pieces. With her toned, sculpted physique and expert posing, Mahomes left a lasting impression. The style team added a playful twist with a feminine floral touch to one of her stringy two-pieces, perfectly balancing boldness with flirty charm. We’re still thinking about this gorgeous, colorful Heavy Manners set. Grab yours before it’s completely sold out at heavymanners.com.
Ludlow St Triangle Front Tie Top, $110 and Ludlow St Side Tie Bottoms, $115 (heavymanners.com)
Featuring adjustable triangle cups and shoulder straps with a small clasp hook in the back, this double-lined set is crafted in Portugal and designed for versatility. The side-tie bottoms can be styled high or low.
Today, the soon-to-be mom of three, who already shares two children with the quarterback, uses her platform to promote self-love and spread uplifting messages to women everywhere.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too. Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” the Texas native said. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Mahomes is also the founder of the Brittany Lynne Fitness platform and the co-owner of history-making NWSL team KC Current.
“These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best,” she shared of the group. “I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women’s sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC.”