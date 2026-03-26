Birthday Girl Nina Agdal’s Beautiful Belize Shoot Embodied Angelic Energy

Thursday, March 26, marks Nina Agdal’s 34th trip around the sun, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot?

Debuting with the brand back in 2012 on Desroches Island, Agdal has joined the magazine for multiple shoots over the years, traveling everywhere from Australia to the Bahamas to Zanzibar. Most recently, she reunited with SI Swimsuit in 2024 for the 60th Anniversary issue, joining the impressive class of SI Swimsuit “legends.” For the special occasion, the model posed for two shoots: one glittering photo spread in Hollywood, Fla., and one ethereal feature in Belize.

Today, we’re taking a look back at the latter, where Agdal embraced a monochromatic, angelic, all-ivory wardrobe during her time on the shoreline.

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. Top by Christopher Esber. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Strutting her stuff in the sand, Agdal struck powerful poses for photographer Derek Kettela. For her return shoot, the model rocked multiple designer looks, including a mix of cuts and styles from beloved designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Gabriela Pires Beachwear and Norma Kamali.

As noted above, her Belize feature was just one of two shoots the model appeared in for the 2024 issue, also donning a sparkling designer gown for her induction into the SI Swimsuit “legends” class. The group spotlighted an incredible collection of 27 models, all of whom have had an impact on the magazine.

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear Earrings by Monies. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

As far as the overall aesthetic for her feature in Central America, the SI Swimsuit style team noted, “It was all about suits that featured unique textures, intricate cut-outs and fun silhouettes, all in various shades of ivory, cream and eggshell.”

And, when it came to favorite look from the unique wardrobe, Agdal had an answer ready, telling SI Swimsuit, “The one-piece with the belt on it was just an iconic look, and it felt so good on. I felt super sexy and confident [in it].”

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Belt by Streets Ahead. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“It’s been so fun to be back with the team,” Agdal added while on set. “I kind of forgot how much it just feels like a work family. You’re just being supported by everyone around you, and you’re able to be yourself and not have to worry about anything.”

Much has changed for Agdal since her last shoot with the brand in 2024. For one, she and her longtime partner, Logan Paul, welcomed their daughter Esmé Agdal Paul in September 2024. Then, one year later in 2025, Agdal and Paul tied the knot in Italy.

We’re excited to see what the model does next, and in the meantime, we’re wishing her a very happy birthday!

You can check out Agdal’s full 2024 Belize gallery here.

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