Nina Agdal Divulged the Significance of SI Swimsuit Legend Title During Brand Comeback
At this point, the name Nina Agdal is virtually synonymous with the SI Swimsuit brand. The Danish model has been posing on the pages of the annual issue for over a decade now, bringing her characteristic energy and poise both to the pages of the annual issue.
She first made her debut back in 2012, traveling to Desroches Island, Seychelles for a stunning tropical island photo shoot. That was the start of a six-year streak with the brand, for whom she posed every year until 2017. Agdal didn’t return to the brand set until this year—and what a fitting comeback it was. 12 years after her SI Swimsuit debut, the now 32-year-old returned for a double feature: a swimwear photo shoot on the beaches of Belize and the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Given her track record with the brand, it should come as no surprise that Agdal is a confirmed brand legend. And she proved exactly why we call her as much on the pages of the 2024 issue.
Aside from the beautiful photos, the photo shoot was momentous for another reason, too: the significance for both the brand and Agdal. Over a decade had passed since her first feature, but the model declared herself “honored to be back where it all started,” in an Instagram post following the issue launch. When she first took to the SI Swimsuit set, Agdal was in the early days of her career. Now, she returned more established and seasoned—but equally as bubbly and lovely.
More than that, it was meaningful to return as a brand Legend. “Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” she said during the 60th anniversary photo shoot. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
Beyond the full-circle feel of the whole affair (and the title of Legend bestowed on her by the brand), the moment was notable in one other big way: Agdal was pregnant with her first child on set in Belize. Though she was not yet showing, the model can now look back on these photos as an early testament to her daughter, who was born in September.
In any case, the photos speak for themselves. Agdal is a true talent and an utter delight—we were thrilled to have her back this year.