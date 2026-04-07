Olandria’s Barbie-Inspired Poolside Look Is Taking Us Back to This Colorful Shoot
Olandria is channeling a fellow fashion superstar ahead of Coachella this upcoming weekend, and we’re beyond here for it.
In case you missed it, we announced that the Love Island USA Season 7 breakout star would be featured as one of the models in SI Swimsuit’s upcoming 2026 issue back on March 31. For her debut, the rookie traveled to Fort Myers, Fla., with the magazine, photographer Katherine Goguen and an exciting mix of SI Swimsuit staples and fellow newcomers.
And on Tuesday, April 7, Olandria reminded fans why she was always destined for a spot in SI Swimsuit by modeling a timeless poolside style originally made famous by the one and only Barbie. “It’s about to be a Barbie takeover!” The model teased in the caption of her post while rocking that iconic black and white striped one-piece. “See you in the desert 😉💗 #Ochella.”
Naturally, seeing one of our SI Swimsuit 2026 rookies rocking a look inspired by the beloved doll took us back to the magazine’s own Barbie-inspired shoot. Back in 2023, ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s film, the SI Swimsuit style team channeled the titular toy’s fashion on set, noting that the swimsuits selected were “sexy and playful while exuding tons of powerful feminine energy” with “lots of hot pink, bold patterns and strong silhouettes suitable for the iconic doll herself.”
Shot by photographer James Macari in the Dominican Republic, our dynamic group of models embraced bright, bold, beautiful vibes that could only be described as “Barbie chic.” With this in mind, we’ve gone back into the SI Swimsuit archives and resurfaced a few of our favorite looks from the feature below.
Honestly? There’s nothing left to say except: “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!”
Brooks Nader
Nader embodied the word “bold” for her 2023 shoot—which also marked the model’s first-ever cover with the magazine—particularly in this It’s Now Cool bikini. Incorporating eye-popping pinks, greens and more spectacularly saturated shades, the SI Swimsuit team further accessorized the two-piece set with some sparkling jewelry from Gorjana.
Check out Nader’s full 2023 gallery here.
Madisin Rian
Rian may have been sporting blue on the shoreline, but this look left us feeling anything but blue! From the unique cutouts to the striking, icy shade—which remains one of the most popular colors of 2026 so far—the model’s GOD SAVE QUEENS two-piece created an unforgettable moment during her SI Swimsuit debut.
Check out Rian’s full 2023 gallery here.
Hailey Clauson
Like Barbie herself, gingham is considered a classic for a reason. And Clauson proved why this pretty pattern has stood the test of time while modeling this Mara Hoffman bikini and strutting her stuff in the sun-soaked sand. Seriously, we could totally imagine this two-piece set on Margot Robbie’s character in the titular film!
Check out Clauson’s full 2023 gallery here.
Lauren Chan
A roundup of Barbie-inspired looks would hardly be complete without at least one ensemble featuring the doll’s signature shade, and Chan provided us with precisely that when she wore this pink Good American monokini. Making a nearby palm tree her perfect accessory, the model embodied the fun style and energy the doll has come to represent during her SI Swimsuit debut.
Check out Chan’s full 2023 gallery here.
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.