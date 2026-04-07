Olandria’s Barbie-Inspired Poolside Look Is Taking Us Back to This Colorful Shoot

Olandria is channeling a fellow fashion superstar ahead of Coachella this upcoming weekend, and we’re beyond here for it.

In case you missed it, we announced that the Love Island USA Season 7 breakout star would be featured as one of the models in SI Swimsuit’s upcoming 2026 issue back on March 31. For her debut, the rookie traveled to Fort Myers, Fla., with the magazine, photographer Katherine Goguen and an exciting mix of SI Swimsuit staples and fellow newcomers.

And on Tuesday, April 7, Olandria reminded fans why she was always destined for a spot in SI Swimsuit by modeling a timeless poolside style originally made famous by the one and only Barbie. “It’s about to be a Barbie takeover!” The model teased in the caption of her post while rocking that iconic black and white striped one-piece. “See you in the desert 😉💗 #Ochella.”

Naturally, seeing one of our SI Swimsuit 2026 rookies rocking a look inspired by the beloved doll took us back to the magazine’s own Barbie-inspired shoot. Back in 2023, ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s film, the SI Swimsuit style team channeled the titular toy’s fashion on set, noting that the swimsuits selected were “sexy and playful while exuding tons of powerful feminine energy” with “lots of hot pink, bold patterns and strong silhouettes suitable for the iconic doll herself.”

Shot by photographer James Macari in the Dominican Republic, our dynamic group of models embraced bright, bold, beautiful vibes that could only be described as “Barbie chic.” With this in mind, we’ve gone back into the SI Swimsuit archives and resurfaced a few of our favorite looks from the feature below.

Honestly? There’s nothing left to say except: “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!”

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader embodied the word “bold” for her 2023 shoot—which also marked the model’s first-ever cover with the magazine—particularly in this It’s Now Cool bikini. Incorporating eye-popping pinks, greens and more spectacularly saturated shades, the SI Swimsuit team further accessorized the two-piece set with some sparkling jewelry from Gorjana.

Check out Nader’s full 2023 gallery here.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets and ring by Gorjana. | Brooks Nader

Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GOD SAVE QUEENS. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Rian may have been sporting blue on the shoreline, but this look left us feeling anything but blue! From the unique cutouts to the striking, icy shade—which remains one of the most popular colors of 2026 so far—the model’s GOD SAVE QUEENS two-piece created an unforgettable moment during her SI Swimsuit debut.

Check out Rian’s full 2023 gallery here.

Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GOD SAVE QUEENS. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Mara Hoffman. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Like Barbie herself, gingham is considered a classic for a reason. And Clauson proved why this pretty pattern has stood the test of time while modeling this Mara Hoffman bikini and strutting her stuff in the sun-soaked sand. Seriously, we could totally imagine this two-piece set on Margot Robbie’s character in the titular film!

Check out Clauson’s full 2023 gallery here.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Mara Hoffman. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic.Swimsuit by Good American. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A roundup of Barbie-inspired looks would hardly be complete without at least one ensemble featuring the doll’s signature shade, and Chan provided us with precisely that when she wore this pink Good American monokini. Making a nearby palm tree her perfect accessory, the model embodied the fun style and energy the doll has come to represent during her SI Swimsuit debut.

Check out Chan’s full 2023 gallery here.

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Good American. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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